The Missouri Western’s jazz program held its annual spring jazz concert this past Thursday, April 14, in Potter Theater at 7:30 pm. The concert featured performances from both MWSU’s Jazz Ensemble and MWSU’s Jazz Lab Band, both under the direction of Bob Long. One of the drummers for the Jazz Ensemble, Isaiah Sterling, thought that things went pretty well on Thursday night.
“The concert was pretty tight,” Sterling said. “We just had a really strong setlist. It got rough at the end, but I can’t really complain though. It was a good time.”
The Jazz Lab Band performed a variety of music from the bebop era in addition to some more classical compositions. "Cantaloupe Island," "Now’s The Time" and "Song For My Father" are some of the many songs that were played.
The Jazz Ensemble also played a wide variety of music ranging from newer contemporary jazz to classic jazz pieces. The ensemble performed literature by Ernie Wilkins, Frank Foster, Jeremy Levey, Michael Waldrop, Thad Jones and many more great composers and arrangers.
Pianist Christopher Moore was really satisfied with how things went on Thursday.
“It went really well. I was so excited to see that so many people came,” Moore said and went on to describe the members of the ensemble. “The fact that everyone always comes with improvements and people genuinely want to be there and just the positive environment in there is cool.”
Another one of the drummers, Mark Williams, really enjoys drumming for different events but has a special love for being a part of the Jazz Ensemble.
“I thought Thursday was really good,” Williams said. “Both bands played great, and we were able to make some really awesome music. I love jazz music because it allows me to touch a different side of my creativity in drum set playing”
Williams, as well as some other performers, have had pretty busy schedules this past and upcoming week. Williams not only played in the jazz band concert on Thursday, but also participated in a percussion festival the previous Tuesday. It doesn’t stop there, seeing that Missouri Western’s Symphonic Winds concert will take place this Thursday, April 21.
“Yeah absolutely, I try to always talk to my closest friends about my stress and life. Taking breaks really helps as well," William said when asked if he was stressed during this time.
Missouri Western takes note that many different classes can contribute to the stress and well-being of its students and offers different resources to help. The counseling center offers one-on-one sessions with students both in-person and online. More information can be found at https://www.missouriwestern.edu/student-services/counseling/
