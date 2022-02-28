"Bel-Air" is a reboot of the popular 90s sitcom but takes on a more mature approach. The character of Will Smith (Jabari Banks) has to move to "Bel-Air" after a gun-driven incident at the basketball courts of West Philadelphia. This brush with danger is way more dramatic than the 90s original.
What I like about "Bel-Air" is that the show incorporates more of West Philadelphia. The first half of the episode appropriately named "Dream and Nightmares" focuses on Will's connection with Philadelphia and why the character has so much love for his city and why doesn’t want to leave and go to "Bel-Air."
The representation of dark-skinned actors on "Bel-Air" is what I’ve enjoyed the most. You have newcomer Jabari Banks, specially picked by Will Smith who serves as executive producer of "Bel-Air."
“I don’t believe the Will character is too far off from who I am either,” Banks said. “There are so many parallels between my life and Will’s life.”
The energy the cast brings to the show reminds me of the original series; everyone has incredible chemistry with one another. It's great seeing a Black family back on television without being cheesy, and that is what I appreciate the most about it.
The character of Hilary Banks, played by Coco Jones, is a huge improvement. I enjoyed how this version of the character is such a go-getter with business endeavors but doesn’t want to be a sell-out to her brand. It was good seeing the human side of Hilary’s character because it shows how she doesn’t want to be a failure to her mom.
"Bel-Air" is a visually stunning show; everything feels so vibrant and fresh. The title sequence is something that will capture your eyes and attention fast.
What I dislike about this show is the characterization of Carlton Banks, played by Olly Sholotan. I feel like they lose the moral of what the 90s version of the character had. With this approach of the character, he seemingly isn’t for his own culture. He sabotages his own cousin, does drugs, and overall, is not a good person. He even tries to drown Will in the first episode.
Sholotan has faced a lot of online hate with his portrayal of the character. It isn’t right, displaying hate towards any actor because of how they portray a character.
"Bel-Air" is available to Stream on Peacock. Episodes premiere every week on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.