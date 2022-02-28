To help celebrate Black History Month, Missouri Western’s Center for Diversity and Inclusion hosted 14 fun events. Missouri Western’s ALAS (Association of Latin American Students) hosted four fun and educational events. One event, in particular, happened on Feb. 21 to celebrate Cuban and Honduran-Garifuna cultures.
This event did not start out like most events on campus. Instead, there was music and dancing. While the event was educational, it felt nothing like a lecture. The ALAS did a great job of engaging with the attendees and answering any questions they may have had. It was evident that Marian and her e-board had a well-thought-out plan for how this event would occur, from the music to the presentation. The music, in particular, could be heard from the hallways of Blum which drew students in. One student, Faith Stevens, was captivated by the music and decided to stop by.
“I really enjoyed the music and also learning about the history behind the cultures." Stevens went on to say, “I think it is very important for people to have a grasp of multiple different cultures.”
After listening to music and dancing, the group found their seats and began to dive into Cuban and Honduran-Garifuna cultures. Marian Montiel, the president of ALAS, presented information about the two cultures as well as some similarities and differences. Montiel is from Honduras and visibly has a passion for educating others with a smile.
Due to the Spanish Department being cut, Montiel has felt a burden of some sort to educate others on campus. However, she is not alone.
“My e-board and I really want to bring so much more awareness to Hispanic culture on campus in order to familiarize people with the culture itself, and so, people can try new things, you know?” Montiel explained. “There are always people willing to try new things and learn more about culture and that is what I would like to bring that [awareness] to the university.”
Jacob Hager seemed to enjoy himself at the event, constantly smiling and engaging with other attendees of the event. Even during the presentation, Hager was completely engaged.
“I really liked the diverse cultures that were presented and how we are all different and unique, but were all similar at the same time.” Hager added, “Music and dance are a part of a lot of different cultures which I think can help unite.”
The ALAS group hosted three other events this past month which included a painting night, community service and a breakdown of the differences between Afro-Latino and African American cultures. The ALAS plans to host more and more events in the future to raise awareness. To stay updated, Montiel encourages you to follow the ALAS Instagram page @mwsu_alas and to keep looking for updates.
