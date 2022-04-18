Nesting Goods, located in Downtown St. Joseph specializes in locally handmade home decor and gift items with some antiques mixed in. All items in the store are one of a kind and you'll never find anything else like it. Nesting Goods is owned by Cris Coffman and works with many artisans around St. Joseph.
“Something really unique about Nesting Goods is that since we work with a lot of local artisans, our stock and inventory is constantly changing,” Coffman said. “I truly get new things almost everyday; we try to keep our things fresh and changing. I have some customers who come in once every other week because it’s always changing, and when they come in, they can always find something different.”
Not only can you find different and new things at Nesting Goods, but you will never leave empty handed. Brenden Barclay is a student at Missouri Western and has been to Nesting Goods with many great experiences.
“My first time going to the Nesting Goods I thought the store was designed very well, and it was definitely unique. It is more of a fun type of store; there is a lot of goofy stuff, and then, there’s more like home decor stuff,” Barclay said. “All of the candles, bath bombs and hand soaps all smell amazing, and for that being handmade, it was very impressive.”
With having the best homemade items people should take advantage of getting the best quality for them and their family. With that being said, Carmen Lemell is also a student at Missouri Western and loves the idea of locally handmade items and giving back to the community.
“I absolutely love Nesting Goods. It is well-priced, and every time I go, I find something new. I love shopping at local places and having them homemade is so much better than some cheap plastic,” Lemell said. “Going home from a store that has all homemade items is such a better experience and feeling. You can even tell that the quality of the item is just so much better.”
Downtown St. Joseph is filled with many locally owned businesses. Shopping at your local stores is such an important way to keep our community strong and unique. The way we can keep our town special is to support local businesses whenever possible. Nesting Goods not only helps our community, but it makes a difference in people's lives with real quality items to take home.
