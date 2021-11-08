We’re over the halfway point with the conclusion of midterms and the start of November, but despite that, stress levels are still on the rise. There are various ways to help cope with the anxiety with one method reaching a new height in popularity: The addition of more emotional support animals within the dorms.
Unless specified or approved, residents are not allowed to have pets within the dorm buildings according to the published Residential Life Handbook. Those exceptions to the rules are aquatic pets that can be kept in a tank less than 10 gallons, service animals and emotional support animals. The latter two are the cases that require paperwork to be filed and authorization to be given.
So, what brought about this surge in pets being brought to campus? It’s no secret that pets help to calm us down and relieve stress and anxiety. Could that benefit be the very reason that students can’t leave their pets at home?
As described in a recent article published by Sara Zaske for Washington State University on ScienceDaily.com, researchers from the university surveyed a group of students that had to leave pets at home before coming to college for the first time. They reported that 75 percent of the surveyed students experienced feelings of anxiety caused by being separated from the pets that they cared for before coming to college.
A quote taken from the lead author and WSU researcher of the study, Alexa Carr, sheds some possible light as to why students were experiencing the discomfort during their initial stay at the university.
“Students who are struggling with missing their pets should know that they’re not alone,” Carr said. “There’s nothing necessarily wrong with them if they are experiencing a lot of distress from leaving their pets. It can be an isolating experience to lose that coping resource.”
Those involved in the study were first year students to the college scene, but recently students of all grades are starting to experience these feelings of loneliness, stress and anxiety. Raevan Cutler is currently a senior at Missouri Western and has recently been experiencing some similar feelings as those from the study due to having to leave her pet cat, Socks, back home.
“It makes me sad that I have to leave her,” Cutler said. “I miss her a lot during the week. I look forward to seeing her when I get to see her, it’s just not very often. Cuddling with Socks helps relieve a lot of stress even if she can create messes and be a little rough.”
As stated before, students and staff of Missouri Western have access to various resources across campus to help with stress and anxiety that may come during the long semesters. One such resource that is available to student-athletes is through a friendly Australian Shepherd named Myron.
Rachel Petty works as an athletic trainer for Missouri Western Athletics alongside many other trainers and the therapy dog, Myron. Myron was brought onto the team as a certified therapy dog back in 2019 to help aid in improving mental health for student-athletes. Since then, Rachel feels that the addition of Myron has done wonders for the athletes that come in for treatment and offers some insight into why students may be looking to pets for stress relief.
“I have student athletes that come in specifically to see the dog," Petty said. "Many have formed a bond with him. Whether they’re missing their dog from home, or they just need a little bit of extra ‘calming support’, I do feel like Myron has helped. I’m always a proponent for therapy dogs and there’s a place for supporting animals. I think it is a good thing. Pets can provide something beneficial to their owner or handler.”
Animals can have a powerful effect on us as humans, which has its pros and cons. However, they aren’t the only way to handle stress and anxiety. Make sure to take care of yourselves and seek help if you are struggling with something.
