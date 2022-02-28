Something really unique about Missouri Western is that there is a fishing club here on campus.
Tournaments for the fishing season start in late winter and early spring and span throughout the summer and into the fall. There is also a very short off-season for people who are willing to travel. Due to the pandemic, they were unable to compete last year, but this year, they are back and better than ever.
Preston Bowers is president of the Fishing Club and holds many responsibilities within the club and the members.
“As the president, I have tried my best to maintain a strong focus on the goal of the club, to create an environment/group of people who love to fish and share our common interests in the sport of fishing,” Bowers said. “I have been working diligently alongside my peers to get the club started again. This has been a long process but we look to have a spring packed full of events and fun.”
As president, Bowers hopes to build a club that can continue after he graduates. He wants to leave a foundation that the rest of the club's members can build on.
“I will be building relationships with our sponsors and actively engaging with them about our goals for the future,” Bowers said. “It is very much a team effort in our club, but I try to use my role as president to channel our ideas and goals for the club.”
With that being said, there are many other members that help contribute to the Fishing Club. Chance Herie is a member and has big expectations for this spring season.
“This season for us has been just getting everything ready for the spring and summer. This entails things like tournament schedules, financial needs and learning new techniques from other members,” Herie said. "Competitions for us are starting this month, and it’s a big one. Gaige Blanton is competing in a national tournament while representing our school. Competitions are based on the weight of your bag, typically you are allowed a 5 fish max, and they all have to be 14 inches minimum. Whoever has the heaviest bag wins.”
Being in the Fishing Club is not only something to compete in, but it is true enjoyment that all people should try. Camden Hurst is a member of the Fishing Club and hopes that other people get involved in the Fishing Club.
“One thing I wish I could tell people is to really just give it a shot. Even if they aren’t interested in competing, our club is about more than that,” Hurst said. “We are looking to get more people involved in what we love doing which is fishing, regardless of whether it's in a 150 boat tournament or just fishing with some buddies at a local lake.”
The Fishing Club is always looking for new members and are welcoming all people to join. The Fishing Club is a great way to get involved on campus, meet lifelong friends and to learn the joys about fishing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.