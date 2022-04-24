As the stressful school year comes to an end, many students have big plans this summer. Summer break is the perfect time to catch up on mental health, self-care and spend more time with family and friends. It is a time for students to decompress from school life and enjoy a few months off from school. Megan Reed is a sophomore at Missouri Western and has extensive travel plans this summer.
“This summer, I will try to spend more time with my family and friends. I also will try to pick up some shifts to earn extra money for the upcoming school year,” Reed said. “Overall, I am so excited for summer break. I am always so stressed during finals week, so I am excited to get a break. I am also excited to go to the lake and go on the boat.”
Many students will be traveling to new and exciting places with working over the summer. Carson Adams is a junior at Missouri Western and will be traveling this summer.
“This summer looks like a lot of traveling and a lot of working for me. I will be traveling to Florida, Texas and Arkansas,” Adams said. “I will be going on many family trips and trips with friends. I am excited to take time off from school and spend time with my family and friends. Hopefully, this summer, I can do a lot of fishing and spend a lot of time outside. I just hope it is blazing hot out.”
Although many students will be traveling, some students will still be taking summer classes while enjoying their summer break. Kaylee Held is a sophomore at Missouri Western and will be taking classes over the summer.
“As sad as I am to be taking classes over the summer, I know it will be good for me and my degree in the long run,” Held said. “I will only be taking two classes, so it shouldn’t be too hard. But, I will be staying in St. Joe to do my classes and to also work.”
For this summer break, make sure to enjoy the time you have off and to make time to spend it with family and friends. Take time to gain back your mental health and self-care. Along with relaxation, summer break brings unique opportunities to learn and develop new skills. New educational and social experiences can happen anywhere or during family vacations.
