Missouri Western Athletics has announced that Missouri Western Football Head Coach Matt Williamson will not be returning after finishing the season 5-6. His overall record since being named head coach in Dec of 2016 is 31-26 with his MIAA record at 29-26.
There was a shimmer of hope to start out the 2022 season with wins against the University of Central Oklahoma and Fort Hays State. After the showdown with the Tigers his squad went on a four game losing streak that ended with a 23-16 win against Northeastern State University on Oct 15. They finished this season on Nov 13 with a 41-0 win against Lincoln.
Missouri Western Director of Athletics Andrew Carter’s comments from GoGriffons.com.
"After careful evaluation, we determined that a new direction was needed to help secure the future success of the program," said Carter. "We appreciate the service, commitment, and dedication that Matt, his family, and coaching staff have given to Missouri Western."
Williamson led his team to two Agent Barry Live United Bowl victories in 2018 and 2019. The trip in 2018 was the Griffons first postseason appearance since the Hall of Fame 2012 team. His best season as head coach came in 2019 with a 9-3 record.
During his time as Missouri Western head coach he was able to oversee professional players such as Sam Webb of the Las Vegas Raiders and Jonathan Owens of the Houston Texans in the National Football League. Along with Brandin Dandridge who currently plays for the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League.
Williamson played for Missouri Western in 1994-1997 where he was a three time All-MIAA defensive player as a lineman. He was also an Honorable Mention All-American in 1995.
His journey as a coach started with a Graduate Assistant position with the Griffons in 1997 and 1998.
He spent one season at DII Arkansas-Monticello as defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator during the 1999 college football season.
After that he held multiple positions within the Missouri Western Football program from 2000-2006, including Defensive Coordinator.
From 2007-13 he worked his way up from Defensive Line and Special Teams Coordinator to Defensive Coordinator at Central Arkansas.
Before taking the head spot at his alma mater he was Defensive Coordinator at Stephen F. Austin from 2014-2016.
Missouri Western has communicated that a nationwide search for the next head coach will begin immediately.
