Every man, woman and child, regardless of race or creed, has one thing in common without any question; we all have an opinion. Whether it is as simple as giving our thoughts on a movie or writing a thesis on the solutions to global suffering and poverty, you can be sure that we all want to share our thoughts in some way. For some, it takes time to come out of their shells, be it from fear of rejection, being misheard or otherwise. For others, it takes just as much time for their firey spirits to be molded into something that provides a cohesive argument instead of a full-blown rant. Developing a solid opinion takes time, skill and a boatload of dedication to one's craft.
The first step to forming a successful opinion is acknowledging the possibility of flaws within your work; even more, your fallibility as a human being. It is a delicate balance between seeking perfection and acknowledging that what you are aiming for is impossible to achieve.
Once a staffer reaches this epiphany, their next task is developing the skills necessary for effective writing. They start by learning how to conduct proper research, backing up every argument they make with a more credible source. Ideally, every single major and supporting point is backed up by adequate research and reasoning skills. These sources can range from a quote by a witness to an extensive report by a medical practitioner. In most cases, staffers will read through the entire reference that they use to ensure consistency and credibility.
After learning proper researching skills, opinion writers begin working on the fundamentals of writing an essay-style article. The most challenging aspect staffers must learn to achieve is the perfection of a writing style that is grammatically correct and meets readability standards. The development of a writing style that fits this criterion is much easier said than done and takes an immense amount of writing experience to even begin. An ideal writing style not only displays professional writing skills and grammar but encapsulates the spirit of the writer. Staffers have the opportunity to work with me directly on corrections for their stories and the specifics of how to make each sentence better throughout their work.
After my writers piece everything together and get me an article, it falls on myself and my copy editors to provide feedback and edits from an outside perspective. While the copy editors primarily focus on ensuring each piece contains proper grammar usage and things of that nature, I focus on the readability of the topic and how the public may perceive language, phrasing, etc., with the end goal of putting out a piece that reflects the views of the author and meets the standards we strive for as a paper.
While we do our best as a desk to meet the standards I have laid out throughout this article, sometimes we not only fail miserably, through laziness or otherwise, but completely embarrass ourselves. This embarrassment is fully warranted.
Before this semester, our paper used opinion pieces as throw-away articles "just to get something out there" in situations where topics staffers were working on fell through in one way or another. As a result, the quality and trust invested in our paper suffered greatly. Many will remember a specific piece from May 2021 that discussed athletes garnering special treatment. In the case of that work, and others throughout the semester, we received hundreds of emails regarding the disgusting practice of our opinion pieces.
Since then, I, Daniel Slaybaugh, took over as Editor of the new Opinions Desk here at Griffon Media. While I am proud of the turnaround we have managed to achieve in this short amount of time, I know we have a long ways to go before anyone here can be satisfied with the quality of our opinions. With that said, I have a promise to everyone in the Saint Joseph, Missouri community. As long as I am Editor of the Opinions Desk, we will always strive for perfection in every area possible, even though we know it is impossible to attain.
