On Nov. 1, 2021, the international students at Missouri Western hosted a cooking class in the commons. The course taught students how to make Kimbap, a sushi roll that is very common in South Korea.
The cooking class was open to all Missouri Western students, and many students came out to learn how to make Kimbap and enjoy some yummy food.
Sun Saunders helped with the preparation of the cooking class. She was very excited to be participating in the event that would help share different cultures with students.
“We are able to show students different cultures and new foods students can learn about other countries,” Saunders said. “Kimbap is a very nutritional snack. There is spinach, carrots, yellow radish, egg and beef. Today we used spam instead of beef.”
Missouri Western student, Reina Foster, attended the cooking class. Foster enjoys coming to events like this. This was not her first time attending a cooking class on campus.
“Events like these help students from different backgrounds come together,” Foster said. “I would definitely recommend events like this to other students on campus, they are fun, and you get to try new foods.”
Alejandra Castillo attended the cooking class as well. She learned about the cooking class after reading the Griffon Post.
“I heard about this event through an email. It sounded really fun. I am excited to try Kimbap,” Castillo said. “This event was a really good way to meet new people and to see new cultures.,” Castillo said.
Overall, the Kimbap cooking class had a really good turnout. The room smelled amazing, and everyone who came out was happy to be there and excited to learn more about making the popular South Korean snack Kimbap.
If you are interested in learning more about new cultures and getting more involved on campus, you should consider checking out the international cooking class.
