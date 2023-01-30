Adam Finkelston presented his new photography exhibition on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the Potter Hall Art Gallery, and will be displayed until Feb. 28. This exhibit contains a collection of prints, digital prints, and photographs all centering around the theme “Passage”.

Growing up, Finkelston was always making art and began to take it seriously in elementary school.

“I think like most kids, I’ve made art and just kept making it,” Finkelston said. “So, I think when I decided that I wanted to do art… was probably… in fifth grade.”

Finkelston’s experiences with other artists and teachers throughout his school years affirmed that teaching and creating art is what he wanted to do.

“I had a really amazing art teacher in fifth grade… art was my favorite class,” Finkelston said. “I had some really bad art teacher(s) in middle school which I thought was a bummer… and I decided I wanted to be an artist-teacher.”

After starting his art career in a more serious manner, Finkelston found that he drew much of his inspiration from art history, especially from the Greek era which is seen in many of his works.

“I think what inspires me is art history,” Finkelston said. “As a teacher, I’m inspired by teaching and thinking… and also learning. Teaching inspires me to learn more about the history of photography… and also myself.”

Finkelston spoke to and answered questions about his art as viewers walked the gallery. Viewers ranged from professors to students, as well as people from the Saint Joseph community.

Alysa Ramsay, a photography professor at Missouri Western State University, believes the gallery is a great way for students to learn and draw inspiration.

“I think it’s great that the art gallery is here,” Ramsay said. “I hope that we keep doing more shows here… students come to look at it… and it’s accessible for the average person. I feel like it’s easier to get inspiration from things when you see them on the wall… framed and presented together.”

Ramsay found that for her, Finkelston's artwork helped her remember and connect back to her life.

“These remind me of other things… those photos with all the clouds remind me of my “I Spy” books because they’re really just intricate photographs,” Ramsay said. “I’m not good at applying meaning to things… but I have a lot of thoughts about them.”

Students on campus could also draw a lot from Finkelston’s exhibit. Garret Davis, a digital animation student, found that viewing “Passage” invoked emotion and provided inspiration for future projects.

“After the talk, I had a subconscious feeling, it gave me a deeper feeling about each piece instead of just what was… on the medium,” Davis said. “I already have a few thoughts about what I want to do for my own projects.”

After wrapping up his presentation, Finkelston expressed his gratitude toward the art gallery and the learning experience it provides to growing artists, hoping that his work will help inspire others.

More of Finkelston’s work can be found on his website, Adamfinkelston.com