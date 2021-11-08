26 Minutes Later

It's been 26 minutes since the patient stopped breathing on his own. Survival beyond brain death was out of the realm of possibility, and she knew that. It was out of character for her to continue chest compressions, but something was willing her to keep going.

"Dr. Crandon? I think we should call time of death," a nurse said. The nurse took the initiative of putting away the defibrillator paddles.

"No, just give him some―" Dr. Crandon began.

"Emilia," a different nurse whispered to Dr. Crandon, hoping the use of her first name in a professional setting would pull her attention away from the boy. "Honey, it's time to stop and call time of death."

"Time of death," Emelia breathed out, her hands still against his chest, unmoving. She looked over, absorbing the adolescent features of the boy in the bed. He had an aura of innocence about him. He looked calm but empty, a stark contrast to the bustling room around him. "11:38."

"Did the patient have any identification on him at the time of the accident?" a nurse, the same who had gotten through to Emelia, asked some time later.

"His name was Brendon Endsby," another nurse in the room said, giving the license she had found to the nurse filling out the death certificate.

"Dr. Crandon? Connor's sixteen, too. Right? Did they know each other?" she questioned after reading the information. She didn't need an answer to understand the reason for Emelia's behavior.

Emelia was pulled out of her thoughts. She opened her eyes, not knowing she had closed them, looking down to see a blur. She had been crying and could barely make out the green wallet, now covered in blood. It was unrecognizable. During their freshman year, Brendon and her son, Connor, decided to get matching Incredible Hulk wallets. She found it annoying at first as the pair would often grab the other's wallet without thinking to check. After releasing it was only an excuse to go back to each other's houses to return the other's wallet, she found it endearing.

"Yeah, they knew each other," Emelia said. "He played ball with my son. They were friends."

Three hours and 15 Minutes Later

" Kailey, baby, can you grab my phone? It's on the trunk," Clara asked in a rush, hoping she wouldn't knock over the coffee setting beside it. She recklessly threw the bag in the passenger side seat, abandoning any hope that the contents of the duffle bag would remain organized.

"Hey, Emilia. I hope you aren't calling me into work," Clara laughs, quickly tucking her phone between her ear and her shoulder.

"I am running late. I mean, that's not a surprise, but I ran to the store to grab some extra snacks for the boys," she continued, tossing the last few fruit snacks of the pack she was eating into her mouth. "I forgot they were playing—Kailey, yes, you can take your shoes off—a doubleheader. Brendon left a while ago in his car. So he should be there already."

"I told him to text when he got there. I don't know how many times I have to remind him," Clara said, grabbing her phone and whispering out a soft 2:27. "They're in Williamsville this weekend, right?" She paused, not necessarily looking for an answer because it felt right.

It was a simple mistake Clara has made once in the past, but also, it was a mistake Emelia never let her live down—not knowing where their son's played baseball that weekend. When Connor and Brandon were children, each mother would take turns driving their kids to games. Clara had entered the wrong address into Google Maps, not noticing until Brandon saw a Welcome to Illinois sign. The day ended with ice cream, a limited edition baseball bat for Connor, and a lengthy apology to Emelia.

"Brandon's not in Williamsville. He's at the hospital," Clara heard through the other line.

Three Days, 11 Hours, and 48 Minutes Later

Clara heard Kailey before she saw her. It became much easier to hear at night without the constant chatter of the living room television. It had always been enough to keep her awake at night, but without the daily routine of having to leave the comfort of her bed to turn off the living room television her son had left on, she was lost in the quiet. The quietness was also enough to keep her awake.

"Mommy, when is Brendan coming home," Kailey yelled. Any concept of noise was absent from her young mind.

"Sweetie, it's midnight. What are you still doing awake?" Her mother asked after taking a moment to gather herself. She dropped the original excuse of Brendon being at baseball camp three days in, opting to avoid mentioning his death to preserve the only source of happiness remaining.

"Brendan s'posed to read to me," the young girl said, quieter as she had left the safety of the nightlight-lit hallway, entering the darkroom. "He said he would read me his favorite book so long ago."

Four days ago.

"Brendon's not here right now." Clara was forced to feign happiness, not wanting to explain to her daughter why her voice was wavering. She nearly succeeded in her efforts when the toddler reached to turn on the lamp, knocking over an almost empty cup of tea in the process.

"I'm sorry, Mommy." Kailey's reaction was immediate. She set something on the ground outside of Clara's peripheral, running to the adjoining restroom. Clara could not find the energy to care. She could only cry as she watched the spilled tea spread across the side table. A pair of earrings and a necklace were quickly engulfed in the liquid. The tea was confined to the table, stopping at the lamp's base and the edge of a small stack of bills, the first to come from the hospital.

She was not sure Kailey could grasp the concept of death and its finality. Ultimately, Clara knew that keeping the news of Brandon's death from Kailey was selfish, yet she needed to preserve Kailey's overwhelmingly positive spirit. Her attitude towards life would be tainted by the idea of her brother never coming back.

"I'm sorry, Mommy, please don't be mad," Kailey said.

"It's okay. I'm not mad at you. Mommy's just tired," she said with a soft smile. She found joy in her daughter's antics, seeing her holding an entire roll of toilet paper with a trail following her from the restroom. Clara withdrew an arm from under the blanket, shivering at the sudden change of temperature. She grabbed the toilet paper roll from her daughter and broke the trail, letting it fall to the ground.

"Can you read to me, Mommy, please?" Kailey asked. She bent over, grabbing the item from the floor, tossing the book over her mother's body because she was already expecting an answer in her favor. Grabbing at her mother's leg, she climbed onto the bed, pulling some of the covers with her.

"Not tonight, baby," Clara said, readjusting the covers. Forgetting about the spilled tea, she pushed the book and the roll aside, making room for Kailey to lay. "But, you can sleep with me tonight."

"Only if you tell Brendan he has to read two books to me tomorrow."

"Okay, baby, I will."