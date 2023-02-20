Valentine’s day is the month of love and the best time to be with your friends and loved ones. The Black Student Union (BSU) & Omega Psi Phi brought a romantic atmosphere to Missouri Western with Puppy Love, hosted on Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, Feb.14.

The room was filled with music and great entertainment for all of the attendees and Valentine's theme decorations all covered the room.

Students who came out to the Puppy Love event enjoyed activities, including card games such as Spades & UNO While R&B music blasted from the room. Sounds of Chris Brown and Destiny’s Child “Poppin & Cater 2 You” filled the room while everyone sang along.

President of the Black Student Union- Janeen DeSoe, expressed her feelings for Puppy Love and how important it is to have events for students that are centered around love.

“Well, we wanted to bring back Puppy Love and team up with Omega Psi Phi again because last year was so fun,” DeSoe said. “We just wanted to have something for the students here because some people might not have a valentine or be in a relationship.”

Treasurer Travis Law, spoke on the creative process of Puppy Love and how challenging it can be to organize events here at Missouri Western.

“With any event, the creative process is fun for me and my e-board,” Law said. “This has been a fun event to bring back to the students. It's a BSU tradition so it’s very fun. So, It’s been challenging just getting students involved on campus to come to events but the end goal is just get people out their room. This way, you connect with others and build friendships to be more active on campus.”

Monet Phipps, a senior at Missouri Western, described the experience of Puppy Love.

“Puppy Love” was really a great experience.” Phipps said, “It is always fun to support black organizations on campus because we’re all we got here so the support has to be strong. I really enjoy playing spades because that brings out the competition between everyone so it was a great time.”

Bringing back the Puppy Love event was a great idea. It brought a small but involved crowd, delicious food and interactive games.