A new year means a new semester for Missouri Western. As the spring semester starts, students have a vision of what they want their semester or year to look like.

On January 31, the Missouri Western Black Student Union (BSU) kicked off this semester with a Vision Board event for all students. Vision Boards feature images and quotes that represent what students' ideal year and personal goals they want to achieve.

Students gathered in Murphy 204 and found images from magazines, inspirational quotes and other things such as stickers to design their board to their own personal aesthetic. Vice President Amaya Jackson talked about the creative process of the vision board event.

“(The) vision board was actually my President's idea. We came together just to collect thoughts on how we wanted to make 2023 better, and we put visions on your board to actually obtain what you want to do,” Jackson said

Janeen Desoe, President of BSU talked about how she got the idea of the Vision Board of event.

“I (wanted) to make a vision board and I never had enough friends to come over and do it,” Desoe said. “I was like, let's just make an event out of it and see who all comes up and just brainstorm ideas for the rest of the semester.”

The Vision Board event was an intimate event that allowed students to showcase their personalities. BSU made the event lively by playing 2000s R&B classic songs. The sound of everyone singing along while working on their boards was a sight to behold.

Britinya Baker, one of the attendees of the event spoke about her vision board.

“They gave everybody a chance to really sit down I think and discuss how we want to see our 2023 year go out academically and just mentally wise how he wanted to see the new year,” Baker said.“So we all got to sit down and do our own vision board kit.So I really liked that. We got to really sit down and do something outside of school and just get loose and chill out and we all just discussed our goals and aspirations and it was fun to motivate us to be successful this year.”

The BSU Vision Board event was a great start for the semester and a perfect way for people to organize their goals for 2023.