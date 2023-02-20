In St. Joseph there aren’t a whole lot of entertainment options for people to enjoy. However, there is one couple and family in particular that has been making a name for themselves around St. Joseph.

Joe and Katie Lane co-own several entertainment businesses around town.Their newest additions are Cup of Joe and Ricky Dean’s.

Cup of Joe is a traditional coffee shop with a unique vibe that brings people together. The menu can satisfy anyone from a coffee connoisseur to someone who just likes a good cup of coffee. Cup of Joe not only has coffee but lots of food and drink options, too. They even have gluten free and vegan options.

On Feb. 17th, Cup of Joe had a soft opening where people around the community got to come and experience what Cup of Joe is all about. Since it was a soft opening, Katie was really only expecting her closest friends and family to check it out but she was pleasantly surprised.

“We've been doing it for two hours and we had three drive through people and like 15 groups came through the lobby, which was really the pace we were hoping for,” Katie said. “We needed it to be a little slow today because we knew there would be kinks to work out. It feels really good to just be getting a feel for working as a team. (We are) not under crazy pressure yet. So, we can be awesome and probably Monday is when we'll announce that we are open.”

The soft opening continued the next day where Katie saw even more business. Working alongside Katie is manager Amy Green. Green is from Nebraska but has lived in St. Joseph for 10 years.

“Working for Katie and Joe is introducing me into what it's like to try and establish yourself as a mom and pop.” Green said. “I think it's very special to have a place somewhere that is nowhere else. I hope it's bringing creativity and even though it is a coffee shop and there are many, it is different and it separates itself from the other ones with the unique choices we have chosen. So, I hope it brings a spot that people choose to go to because there's something here that they really enjoy.”

Not only do people have Cup of Joe to look forward to, but right across the lot is Ricky Dean’s. Ricky Dean’s is an all caribbean themed amusement center that has a black light mini golf course, a bar and grill, state of the art computerized batting cages and even has the only two 6-seat virtual reality rides in the U.S.

You can also find outdoor activities as well like pickle ball courts, bumper boats and rock climbing.There’s a giant outdoor patio with a wood fired pizza oven and fire pits to enjoy s'mores all year long.

Joe is very eager to open Ricky Dean’s and actually named the place after his father, Ricky Dean Gilmore. Ricky also is the investor and co-owner in this big project.

“Rick is our investor and he fully believes in it and he’s done so much for this town that I couldn’t think of a better name.” Joe said. “I mean we literally are giving it everything we have. This is the biggest, most awesome thing we've ever done and all three of us are just obsessed with it.”

Joe, Katie and Ricky are bringing the community joy and opportunity. Cup of Joe and Ricky Dean’s are places for all ages and families or friends to enjoy. Their goal is to make their community proud to be from or live in St. Joseph.

Go enjoy Cup of Joe and stay tuned for the opening of Ricky Deans as they are hoping to be open by this summer. If you are interested in a job opportunity, be sure to check them out. They have opened hiring for Ricky Dean’s, Joe Town Mini Golf and Joe Town Speedway. All locations are in St. Joseph. If interested, please visit http://www.joetownminigolf.com/job.