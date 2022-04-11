Pizza Tascio, while newer to the St. The Joseph area, has become a favorite to many. Tascio is a New York-style pizzeria that first wants to spread the New York-style pizza to the midwest. Pizza Tascio first opened in April of 2021 and will soon be celebrating its first anniversary of opening!

St. Joseph local, Amanda Springs, was hesitant when trying out Pizza Tascio, but she was far from disappointed and says it is now one of her favorite pizza places.

“The slices are so huge and I love it!” Springs said. “When I first saw the prices I thought it was just going to be another overpriced, basic pizza place, but man, it was so good. It’s way high on my pizza list. Worth every cent!”

Pizza Tascio serves pizza by the slice for just under four dollars and whole 18-inch pizzas ranging from $19-$25. Pizza Tascio has happy hour daily from 2:30 p.m. to 3:20 p.m., where a single slice of pizza is only $2.50. Pizza flavors range from classic cheese pizza, to white broccoli, to spice pepperoni.

For someone like Thomas Porter, Tascio Pizza has filled a pizza-shaped hole in his heart. Porter mentioned that in every new place he visits, he stops by a pizzeria of some sort.

“Pizza Tascio has been a blessing to St. Joe!” Porter said. “I visited New York a few years ago and fell in love with the pizza there. I like to say I travel a lot and I’ve been to pizza place after pizza place. I’ve been trying to find something similar to New York’s pizza. When I heard about the new pizza joint, I figured I’d give it a try. Tascio’s pizza brings me right back to New York, I love it.”

Maddee Chance thinks very highly of Pizza Tascio and wants to make her thoughts clear.

“Oh my goodness I love Pizza Tascio!” Chance said. “It’s definitely my go-to pizza place in St. Joe. I love the upside down pizza, I’m not sure how to describe it other than just so good. I think everyone should try it [Pizza Tascio].”

Within the past year, Pizza Tascio has expanded and opened a pizzeria in North Kansas City. St. Joseph’s Pizza Tascio is located at 2201 Frederick Avenue and is open every day from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Pizza can be ordered at the store itself, as well as ordered online. Tascio even offers a delivery option.