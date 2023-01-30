Missouri Western’s police department is devoted to making sure that students feel safe and comfortable on campus. This is the reason courtesy rides were created for students. These rides are for emergency use only- For example, if you have a sprained ankle or are afraid of walking alone at night. Depending on the officer on duty, courtesy rides involve an officer either driving you to a destination or walking/driving alongside you. These rides are to be used for short-distance situations of five minutes or less, although there is a small amount of leniency.

Jill Volmer, the Chief of university police at Missouri Western. She is also the chief coordinator of courtesy rides and spoke about the specifics of the service.

“We do not provide a taxi service or an Uber, but we do provide rides on campus for anyone on campus and for anybody that feels unsafe for any reason,” Volmer said.“If you hear a noise, if there is a fight with a significant other or whatever the reason- we will provide those courtesy rides twenty-four hours, seven days a week.”

Trenny Wilson is the Assistant Police Chief and has been on many courtesy calls.

“The best thing to do, if somebody is uncomfortable, is to call us,” Wilson said. “It’s not an imposition on us. It is not a problem to call us, even if it’s a call just to ask questions. We’re happy to assist in any way we can because we want students to feel safe. We don’t make an issue out of the courtesy calls. We are here to make sure that the students are comfortable and safe.”

Usually, an officer in the office will take the call and inform an active officer when a student is in need of a courtesy ride.

Carrie Larson is a police officer on campus as well as a student attending classes. Larson is currently on light duty due to a broken ankle and also takes a courtesy ride from her coworkers.

“Never be afraid to call us,” Larson said. “We’re here twenty-four-seven…we try to help as best we can.”

Courtesy rides have been a safe option for a few years but are becoming more well-known with help from the CSI printing informational banners. The website containing more information is under construction and will be more accessible to the students in the future. Students looking to utilize the courtesy ride option can contact the MWSU police department at (816)-271-4200.