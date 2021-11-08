A country singer, teen pop star, bachelor and olympic gymnast might not have too much in common on the surface, but they are all contestants on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars.

Jimmy Allen, JoJo Siwa, Matt James and Suni Lee are just some of the amature ballroom dancers competing every week for the ultimate prize, the mirror ball trophy.

One star is paired with one professional dancer at the beginning of the season. Each week they try a new style of dance such as foxtrot, tango, contemporary, and pas a doble. They are then judged on a scale of 1-10 by a panel of professionals. Then, combined with audience votes, the bottom two are picked. The judges then get the opportunity to save one couple and send the other home.

Last week on Queen night, all the couples danced to Queen songs, Jojo Siwa and The Miz were the bottom two2. Ultimately, Siwa was saved and The Miz was sent home. Viewers were surprised to see Jojo in the bottom after consistently scoring 9’s and 10’s the past few weeks.

“Tonight we were in the bottom two,” Siwa stated on instagram. “I am so grateful that Jenna and I were saved and we will be back in the ballroom better than ever before next week. I am so happy with our dance tonight that I am going to focus on that!”

Jojo being in the bottom is not the only confusing thing to happen this season. One of the biggest controversies in the beginning was the announcement of Olivia Jade joining the cast. Olivia made headlines about a year ago when her mom Lori Loughlin was accused of bribing the board of admissions at USC so that Olivia could attend.

"The last few years I’ve been wrapped up in a scandal," she said during the premiere. "I did step back from social media and just soaked in what everybody was saying. I’m not trying to pull a pity card, I just need to step forward and do better."

With any competition reality show, there are going to be rumors about it being rigged. When real housewife Kenya Moore was eliminated during horror week after receiving a 32 out of 40, fans took to twitter and explained who they thought was pinned to win.

“More proof #DWTS is rigged! When JoJo gets all 10s AGAIN! When her performance was once again SLOPPY and not that great!! It's really REALLY sad that the people who DESERVE 10s don’t get them..and only JoJo gets them,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Dancing with the Stars has now been on for 30 seasons. They have had their fair share of controversial contestants and rumors. However, every Monday night they continue to put on a show in the ballroom on ABC with Tyra Banks in the most elaborate outfits ever seen. They are only halfway through the season and the winner could be anyone.