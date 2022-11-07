At Missouri Western State University, the students are extremely fortunate to have many faculty members who show up every single day and make an impact. One faculty member in the science department has been affecting the university for 14 years.

Dr. Karen Koy is an associate professor in the biology department. Koy teaches courses in paleontology, geology, meteorology and several others.

Koy completed her Ph.D. 14 years ago and Missouri Western was her first stop soon after. Koy has been involved with the university ever since.

Koy shared a little about her research.

“We have a whole group of faculty that work together called the ‘pond team,’” Koy said. “We’re studying the different ponds on campus. I work with our other geoscientist, our geographer Dr. Drake. We’re looking at the sediments in the materials in the pond. There’s a theologist, a fish person and an invertebrates person, but we’re looking at basically the dirt and the shapes of the pond and the landscaping and how it’s contributing to the material in the pond.”

This is just one type of research that Koy is conducting, and the subject is fascinating to students and can open their eyes to the involvement of the department. Koy stressed that students don’t have to be a biology student to join in on the research that she is doing.

Taylor Hutcherson is a student at Missouri Western who has been fortunate enough to take several classes with Koy. When describing Koy she had nothing but nice things to say.

“Dr. Koy is very personable and easygoing,” Hutcherson said. “She's kind, super intelligent and creates a very engaging learning environment. She’s great for the science department because she makes learning fun. She is very good at taking content learned in the classroom and relating it to your everyday life. Her knowledge is very beneficial for students and the biology department as a whole.”

At Missouri Western, it’s important to have this impact and this relationship because the class numbers are smaller so having relationship-based learning is powerful.

Rachel Mott, another student, is Koy’s teacher's assistant (TA) this semester and wishes she could have had her as a professor outside of research projects and being a TA.

“Dr. Koy is a down-to-earth professor that will go out of her way to assist students if they're struggling to understand concepts,” Mott said. “Dr. Koy participates in Gold Portal projects as part of the geospatial teams, and does her own research projects as well.I have done research with her starting this semester as part of Gold Portal. It is a long-term project that she and other students have been working on for around 6 years so it’s awesome to be included in the research. She is an amazing professor and I am sad that I never had her as a professor outside of TA and research projects.”

Having professors like Koy who are making such a powerful impact on their students is what makes Missouri Western unique. Koy is one of a kind in her student's eyes and students agree Missouri Western is lucky to have her.