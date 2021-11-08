Marvel Studios’ newest release is driving a lot of people apart. ‘Eternals’ battled extremely mediocre reviews from critics to become the number one grossing film of the weekend.

Sitting at 48% with critics and 81% with moviegoers on Rotten Tomatoes, Eternals is the lowest ranked film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe while still holding strong with a dedicated audience. In short, the overall consensus of critics was that it was an MCU movie going in a different direction.

“An ambitious superhero epic that soars as often as it strains, Eternals takes the MCU in intriguing- and occasionally confounding- new directions,” RottenTomatoes.com said.

For critics, many have had gripes about the overall formula Marvel uses for their films. It seems that even with Academy Award winning director, Chloé Zhao, at the helm and a stellar cast to back her up the story was just a little too different for some.

But who really needs the critics when it comes to deciding whether or not to see a Marvel film in cinemas? Let’s be honest, if you're a Marvel fan you’re going to see this thing regardless. Fans have been on this train since 2008 for over 20 movies, there’s no way they’re hopping off now.

The audience as a whole is split down the middle, not in a sense that the film is really good or really bad over all, but more in the way that it is fantastic at times and convoluted at others.

The average score on popular review site Letterboxd.com is 3.4 stars. Which again means most viewers are seeing the film as average. Dakota Joaquin, a noted Marvel critic on Letterboxd believes that the film is the best Marvel film of the year.

“The strangest phenomenon known to cinema is that, in the same year of WandaVision, Loki, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Black Widow and Shang-Chi, this is the first rotten movie of the MCU,” Joaquin said. “I’m not even saying this is great. Far from it, but just by default it’s easily Marvel’s best project of 2021.”

If you talk to a group of people you’re bound to receive differing opinions. Within the group of five people I saw it with each person felt drastically different. We had one person absolutely hate it, three more feeling tepid and finally me, who really really liked it.

This film shines with its direction and human moments, things often overlooked in the franchise. Jon Chapman saw the film opening weekend and felt

“My favorite thing about it was the human moments. Each member of the cast found humanity in their characters even though they’re supposed to be playing characters far from human,” Jon said. “I got lost in some of the choices made in the storyline near the end so the third act really ruined how invested I was.”

Eternals is unlike anything Marvel has ever released, some loved it, others not so much. Regardless of its flaws it’s still a film in a universe this generation has come to adore. It’s a film you have to make your own opinions on. If you’re interested go see it, if not check out one of the smaller films being released this month.