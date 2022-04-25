St. Joseph is a town with not much to do, but thanks to Joe Lane, his wife Katie and their family, entertainment is finally here. Cool Crest has been a part of St. Joseph for a very long time and is still thriving. The new owner, Joe Lane, has done a great job keeping Cool Crest a flow.

“I went to Missouri Western and then moved out to California where I was a personal trainer. I came back here to get another degree and became a teacher at Truman Middle school then two years at Bode Middle school,” Lane explained. “Then, that’s when I quit teaching, and we opened up Joe Town Mini Golf. It did well enough that we were able to open Joe Town Speedway a year later. Then, another year later, we were able to buy Cool Crest Garden Golf. Now, we’ve been planning for two years the new project.”

Lane has done a great job keeping traditions alive while managing his other visions with all of his businesses. Cool Crest employee Susie about the meaning behind the reopening of the mini golf course.

“We’ve tried to keep Cool Crest exactly to what it was in the past. They actually have a book that shows its history, and so, we try to mimic that and keep it how it was because that’s what people remember and love. We even have the original mugs for the root beer floats and that’s the biggest compliment!.”

She went on to explain how important it is for St. Joseph to have and how it will remain a lasting history.

“It’s the most fun place in St. Joe, and the history is really important to Cool Crest. We’ll have people come in and say, "Oh, I came here 40 years ago for my first date.' It's fun to see the older people come in and say that and talk about how it used to be. There’s really no place for a family to get together and have fun, so it brings activity and joy.”

Aside from the history, the importance of Cool Crest is to give back to the community, and luckily for St.Joseph, Lane and his family saw the opportunity to do just that.

When I asked Lane, "Why mini golf?" he said, “Mini Golf never dies, I’ve always loved it. My father-in-law and business partner Rick Gilmore said to me, 'Hey Joe, do you want to open up a golf course?' And, with that, I said, 'Heck yeah,' and Joe Town Mini Golf was a huge success, and it's all history from there. It’s the most important thing besides my family. This is our passion.”

This is all just the beginning, not only has he kept Cool Crest a float while running his other businesses as well, he is continuing to give back to the community with even more in store for the future.

“I don’t mean to get away from this story, but we bought nine acres and are building an indoor/outdoor, all beach themed called, Ricky Deans. We are going to have the most state of the art indoor blacklight mini golf course in the United States of America.”

Not only will Ricky Deans be coming to town, Lane also mentioned some other big new exciting things they’re bringing to St. Joseph. If you like coffee, you should stick around. If you haven’t already, you can visit them on Facebook at Joe Town Mini Golf for all the new and exciting announcements. If you don’t have any plans for Mother’s Day, consider stopping by Cool Crest to see all the beautiful flowers planted that weekend. It’s a sight you won't want to miss!