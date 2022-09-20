With the start of autumn just a few days away, students are finding time in their busy schedules to get off campus and enjoy the season. There are many events and things to do in St.Joseph and the surrounding areas to encapsulate the fall feeling.

One of these is Crockett Farms out in Rushville, Missouri. Located about twenty minutes away from St.Joesph, this family farm business was started in 1994 by Andrea and Scott Crockett plus their three children. The business started with an overabundance of pumpkins and has now been operating for about 28 years.

“Fall is the absolute most beautiful time of the year!” Andrea Crockett stated on her Facebook page. “I've been so blessed to work right here at home and on our farm with my family.”

Another event in the surrounding area of St.Joespeh is the Weston, Missouri Apple Fest. This year it takes place on October first and second. Complete with a parade, arts and crafts, food and beverages, apple dumplings, and Apple Alley, plus more family fun in the park.

“The annual Weston Applefest Celebration is one of Missouri’s most popular fall festivals,” per Everfest.com “The event features all kinds of delicious eats and treats including apple pies and apple dumplings, and booths showcase a variety of arts and crafts. There is also plenty of kid-friendly entertainment including pony rides, games, and pumpkin painting.”

Fall activities go beyond just walking in a field with some pumpkins. There are also some that give back to the community that you are now a part of. On Friday, November 4th, downtown is hosting Walk for the Homeless.

“This year our Walk for the Homeless is returning to an in-person walk in downtown Saint Joseph on Friday, November 4th!” as stated on St. Joseph Walk for the Homeless Facebook. “This event helps to raise awareness of homelessness in St. Joseph, Missouri. The walk helps raise funds for the homeless community in St. Joseph to help obtain I.D. cards, birth certificates, and transportation.”

Leaves are starting to change colors, the sun goes down sooner, and the air is getting a bit crisper. There are many things to enjoy about the season. Remington Loyd is a St.Joesph local and also a senior at Missouri Western. She has always had a special place in her heart for this time of year.

“Fall is my favorite season,” Loyd stated. “Everything about it is just so perfect. I get to carve pumpkins and change out all my shorts for leggings. Plus my birthday happens during fall.”