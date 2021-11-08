Mason looked down at his newest catch as he remained relatively still in his new confinement. The catch was from today. Mason had hoped for another, but knew that the spot he had picked would make it difficult to acquire additional prey. Did his prey realize he’s about to die? Or is he simply confused about what’s going on, still hoping for a chance at an escape. Mason reached for his prey. As Mason got close, his prey jerked away from him. Well, that’s quite rude. Mason tisked while reaching again. This time, he grabbed onto him. His prey started to thrash about, clearly not interested in being handled by him.
It was times like these that Mason thought his prey might be able to feel death looming over them. Mason grabbed his knife, using the butt to strike his prey on the head- hard. There was a small crunching sound. As his prey went limp, Mason gave a satisfied smile. He only had to strike him once. He didn’t like having to do so repeatedly- it made him feel slightly guilty that he couldn’t finish his prey off quickly. Mason pulled him closer, looking into his now lifeless eyes. Was this his purpose Mason wondered? Did his prey exist for him to find and kill? Was there any real purpose to anyone or anything at all? He didn’t know the answer to that but hoped that he would stumble upon the answer at some point in his life.
Mason took his knife and slid it along his prey’s stomach, allowing the guts to spill out. He finished cutting up and cleaning the meat. After, he put his hard work over a fire to cook. Once it was crispy, Mason squeezed some lemon over the meat and took a bite. The taste of fish erupted in his mouth. He gave a groan of satisfaction. Fish always tasted better when it was fresh. Mason thought of the many more fish to come and grinned, looking forward to the new Killing Season.
