Despite the rain and lighting, the Lexi J Wellness Games took place at 10 a.m. on Saturday the 17th. The event was free and held on the field at Spratt Stadium. People of all ages participated and families with children were accommodated.

The games kicked off with people being split off into six groups to do exercises together. These exercises ranged from burpees, lunges, and arm haulers. Lexi Johnson, the event organizer, was proud of the turnout despite less than ideal conditions.

“The Lexi J Wellness community is so strong that I knew that they were going to show up rain or shine and it made it even more memorable,” Johnson said.

When the inclimate weather began, people ran down to the field and huddled together under tents to wait out the rain. A few people played the yard games that were brought out onto the field while it was still pouring.

Harleigh, who has participated in the Lexi J Wellness events in both Kansas City and St. Louis applauded the efforts of the group.

“I knew that I was gonna get to meet Lexi rain or shine so we would make it work,” Harleigh said.

Once the rain stopped, the workouts started. Workouts with different activities were arranged around the field. Lexi blew the whistle when it was time to start, rest, and stop to move onto the next station. Groups were at each station for around four minutes before moving on to the next station. Water was provided before, during and after the event. Once the group workouts were completed, the last activity was to lunge from one side of the field to the other.

Lexi J Wellness shirts and 1st Phorm nutrient supplements were sold after the workouts were completed. There were also multiple spaces to take pictures and a rotating camera for videos.

Many people stayed after the event to take pictures and talk with Lexi.

Jaclyn Hepler, joined the program in Jan. 2021 and is loyal to the cause.

“I will follow her wherever she goes,” Hepler said.

The Lexi J Wellness program accommodates for differing levels of experience and fitness. Lexi stated during the event that workouts can be modified and her website offers different ways that workouts can be done.

“I always tell my girls that if someone were to ask you if you were reliable to your best friend or your significant other or to your kids they would always say ‘yes’ in a heartbeat,” Johnson said. But so often we are not as reliable to ourselves and showing up to take care of ourselves. It’s really easy to put ourselves on the back burner but in order to serve and be the best for our people we have to take care of ourselves first. So set that appointment with yourself and don’t break it, prioritize it like you would any other”.

In regards to doing another event at Missouri Western, “I’d love to do it again, if we had the opportunity,” Johnson said.