On Monday, Feb. 13, the Missouri Western Dance Company hosted a heels dance event. The event started at 7 p.m. and everyone was welcome to participate and learn the dance.

The dancers participating were a group of talented and dedicated individuals. With a diverse range of interests, from entrepreneurship to psychology, they all came together to do something they loved.

Malaisha Woodson, a Missouri Western State University student, loves to dance and the Missouri Western Dance Company helps her do that.

“I was a dancer for three years and when my season ended, I was really looking forward to dancing again,” Woodson said.

Akira Gilmore, a criminal justice student, is the Missouri Western Dance Company dance captain. She leads the team in beginning stretches and teaches various choreographies throughout the year.

“I’ve been dancing since I was little,” Gilmore said, “I started off dancing in church and then I found out about majorettes. I kind of switched over and I’ve been doing that ever since.”

Because everyone is welcome to join the events Missouri Western Dance Company puts on, there are many former members that come back to join the fun. Briana Ward, a former dance member, wanted to continue dancing where she could.

“I’ve been dancing since I was young… but then I kind of grew apart from it,” Ward said, “I still want to continue to (dance) and so I take any chance I can.”

The heels dance put on is important to the members of the dance company as they use it as a chance to empower themselves and other women, building their confidence of comfortability in their own bodies.

“So it’s a way to empower women,” said Gilmore, “Sometimes women don’t feel comfortable being themselves in their own skin so heels dancing gives them a chance to come out of their shell.”

Missouri Western Dance Company is always looking for and welcoming people to join the group. They hold open tryouts every week and invite people in to see what they do as a group.

“If you want a place to just feel free, to stretch out and meet a lot of great amazing people,” said Ward, “Even if you don’t know how to do this (dance), just… express yourself… come out and join.”

Gilmore invites anyone interested in joining the dance company to stop by and see how practice is run on a regular basis.