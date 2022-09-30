On the night of September 23rd, 2022, St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols became the fourth player in Major League Baseball history to reach the 700 home run milestone. The home run was hit off of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Phil Bickford in the top of the 4th inning. The LA crowd paid respect to the slugger with a standing ovation, and it was an emotional moment for everyone in attendance. This accomplishment marked a massive feather in the cap for Pujols’ storied career. At 42 years young, the Cardinals slugger showed that he still had magic left in the tank.

Growing up in St. Louis County meant eating, sleeping and breathing Cardinals baseball. On school nights, I would beg my parents to let me stay up to watch the games. “One more inning please!” became a recurring request in our household. Some of the greatest memories of my childhood include trips to Busch Stadium with my late father. I was old enough to remember watching Mark McGwire play. I have seen star players come and go- Scott Rolen, Jim Edmonds, Matt Holliday, etc. I have even been lucky enough to witness iconic games in person. I was there for Edmonds walk off home run against the Astros in Game 6 of the 2004 NLCS. I was also in attendance for David Freese’s heroics in Game 6 of the 2011 World Series, arguably the most exhilarating experience of my life. Throughout all of these memories, one man had remained a constant - Albert Pujols.

Pujols quickly made his mark in the league after winning the Rookie of the Year Award in 2001. From 2001-2010, Albert was the epitome of consistency, posting 10 straight seasons with a .300 average, 30 home runs, and 100 RBI’s. He was an 11x All star and won Most Valuable Player Awards in 2005, 2008 and 2009. It was this decade of dominance that made Pujols a household name. He also had his fair share of landmark moments. How could anyone forget his crowd silencing moonshot off of Astros closer Brad Lidge in Game 5 of the 2005 NLCS? Or his three home run performance in Game three of the 2011 World Series? It was these performances, and the hundreds in between that endeared Pujols to the hearts of Cardinal fans and baseball purists across the nation.

It is difficult to put into words how much Pujols has meant to the St. Louis community over the years. Baseball aside, his charitable work through the Pujols Foundation has positively impacted the city beyond measure. Ask anyone about his character, and they’ll rave about how humble and devoted he is. His old coach, Marty Kilgore of the Maplewoods community college baseball team summed it up perfectly years ago.

“"He's a better man than he is a ballplayer,” said Kilgore.

After a storybook World Series title in 2011, Pujols’ contract had officially run its course. To the dismay of Cardinals fans, St. Louis was unable to match the 10 year, $240 million deal the Los Angeles Angels offered. The city was heartbroken. At the moment, St. Louis felt betrayed. Reactionary fans took their anger out by burning merchandise. Others donated their gear to charity. Some local sports shops gave away the remainder of their Pujols jerseys for free. Time is said to heal all wounds, and eventually, the city recovered. Although it never felt quite right, Cardinals baseball resumed without number five wearing the birds on the bat. Pujols would struggle to live up to expectations in L.A. and was hampered with numerous injuries throughout his time with the Angels. In hindsight, letting Pujols go was the correct decision.

Fast forward a decade after Pujols’ departure from St. Louis, and the slugger found himself without a team heading into the 2022 season. In the twilight years of his career, it was only right that he came back to the place where he became a legend of the game. On March 28, 2022, less than two weeks before opening day, Pujols inked a one year deal with the Cardinals. Expectations were low, fans were just happy to have him back for the farewell tour. Everything was right in the universe. Pujols was wearing Cardinal red again. No one could have predicted a return to old form.

Pujols struggled throughout the first half of the season. After 87 games, Pujols had a season-low .189 average, .601 OPS, four homers and 17 RBIs. At the All-Star Break, 700 home runs seemed like a pipe dream. Then, everything changed. Pujols shortened up his swing and caught fire, hitting .361 and eight home runs during the month of August. As of September 26, he now has 17 home runs in the latter half of the season. His resurgence as a 42 year old veteran has further cemented himself as the greatest Cardinal of all time.

It’s difficult to grasp just how incredible it is for Pujols to have rejuvenated his career in his 22nd season. He turned a quiet season into a storybook ending. Tales of his excellence will be passed down to future generations, and his impact on baseball will never be forgotten. I am grateful to have witnessed his excellence. Thank you Albert, for one last magical season.