Act 2 of the Netflix original "Jeen-Yuhs" premiered on Feb. 23, 2022. "Jeen-Yuhs" (pronounced genius) is a trilogy docuseries on the life of Kanye West and his rise in the music industry. The home video style cinematography provides a fresh and authentic perspective on Kanye, allowing the viewer to empathize with the struggles he faced as an aspiring musician. The series is directed by filmmakers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, who are responsible for all of the footage, capturing Kanye’s life and legacy over 21 years.

Some of the most impactful moments from the documentary are the scenes featuring Kanye’s late mother, Donda West. As an English Professor at Chicago State University, it’s hard to believe that she would have encouraged her son to chase a career in the rap industry. However, it becomes clear that she has unconditional support for Kanye and his dreams. From the moment Coodie and Chike are introduced to Donda, she takes them in as if they were her own adopted sons. Her motherly love and good natured heart shines through the footage. Ozah expressed his admiration for Donda during a recent interview with NPR.

“I believe when you see the documentary, they had a very special connection and relationship. His mother played a very major important role. She had this special way of lifting the spirit, of giving him the love and guidance he needed.”

Part two kicks off with Kanye having a chip on his shoulder. Freshly signed to Dame Dash’s Roc-a-Fella records, he is gaining steam as the hottest new producer out of Chicago. For most artists, this designation would be more than enough to satisfy the long hours dedicated to their craft. West saw this title as disrespectful, and felt as if his label was putting him in a box. Studio footage revealed the frustration he dealt with trying to redefine the identity that had been created for him by his superiors.

“I’m not a #1 Producer, I’m a rapper,” West exclaims in the midst of a recording session. “I’m competing with these guys (rappers), not producers.”

It wasn’t until Kanye spit bars for Jay-Z in the “The Bounce” studio session that he started getting respect as a rapper. Documentary footage shows Jay-Z bobbing his head to Kanye’s bars, and it feels as if everything is starting to come together. He had the co-sign of one of hip-hop's biggest artists, and was gaining steam at a rapid pace. Just as his rap career was beginning to manifest, tragedy occured. On Oct. 23, 2002 around 3 a.m., Kanye West was involved in a serious car crash. He was left with a severely broken jaw. With his career now in jeopardy, the future of the documentary seemed uncertain.

“We're about to blow up, and all of a sudden, he breaks his jaw in three places. it was serious,” Simmons told NPR.

In the aftermath of the accident, viewers are shown a clip of Kanye at the doctors office. Impatient to get back to work and with his jaw wired shut, we hear Kanye humming a now iconic tune. This melody would end up being released as his debut single, “Through the Wire.” Legendary artist and producer Pharrell Williams, is captured having a visceral reaction to the song, walking out of the studio in disbelief.

“The fact that he chose to highlight this catastrophic event that happened six weeks ago is crazy,” Pharrell said.

Coodie and Chike were assigned by West to create visuals for the single. Using footage from the doctors office and artists' reactions to the track, they would produce Kanye’s first music video. West funded the video with $33,000 of his own cash. Simmons attributes this music video as being a turning point in the trajectory of Kanye’s career.

“We were able to tell Kanye's story visually. Then, I think people got and understood him. And, he could have gone another direction with that accident, but that accident was the fuel that kind of led him to who he is.”

In the following months, Kanye would continue to build off of this momentum, recording music with John Legend, Ludacris, Mos Def, Jamie Foxx and other artists featured in the documentary. These songs would be included in his classic debut album, "The College Dropout." The project was released on Feb. 10, 2004. After it’s debut, it reached #2 on the Billboard charts and received 10 Grammy nominations. He would win Grammy awards for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Album. Part two of the documentary ends with a sound bite from his now famous acceptance speech.

“Everyone wanted to know what I would do if I didn’t win. I guess we’ll never know.”

"Act 3" will be the final part of the docuseries, and fans are curious as to how it will manage to cover the most tumultuous era of his career yet. The death of his mother, Donda, and the subsequent issues Kanye faced will be a difficult watch for anyone invested in his story.

The finale is scheduled to release on Netflix on March 2, 2022.