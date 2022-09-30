Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. is one of the newly chartered D9 Fraternity here at Missouri Western. I recently sat down with members Andre Wiggins Jr, Jaden Brown, Kienen Gaskin about their Fraternity and how it felt to be chartered here at Missouri Western.

The Tenacious Iota Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi was founded on January 15, 1970. The chapter was formerly located at Northwest State University.

Chapter member Andre Wiggins Jr explained some of the history of their fraternity.

“Omega Psi Phi incorporated is a made-up opportunity,” Wiggins Jr. said. “It's an organization full of brothers that have the same values. The main thing that we value is brotherhood and friendship. Other than that, we also have our four cardinal principles as well. But the main idea is brother and friendship.”

Wiggins was very proud to be a part of the brotherhood of Omega Psi Phi.

One thing Omega Psi Phi strives for is giving back to the community. I could tell when talking to Wiggins that he’s really passionate about giving back to the community.

“So we do have community service events,” Wiggins Jr said. “It helps with leadership in terms of now you have to be in charge of organizing and being on the other side of events that happen. you have to actually organize all of (The event). And then there's a whole business side because we are incorporated as fraternities. So there's a whole side of that as well.

The men of Omega Psi Phi felt a great sense of pride in their organization.

“It’s really big to be chartered here,” Wiggins Jr said. One of the big things is that now we're like officials here, we have funding. We're actually an organization here instead of just being, Oh, we have to worry about putting our name or anything. We have to worry about the paperwork behind it all because we weren’t on campus at first. We were all the way up to Northwest pretty much so it's multiple schools that we are present at in multiple areas. So it's definitely big to have it here now. So that we don't have to pay for anything out of pocket, it's great to be officially here.

Kienen Gaskin and Jaden Brown are the two newest members of Omega Psi Phi crossing spring 22. Talked about their favorite omega men

“My personal favorite Omega Man is my father,” Gaskin said. “My dad is a member of Omega Psi Phi too and he has encouraged me and he, of course, raised me to be the omega man I am today.”

“My favorite Omega Man and leader would be Michael Jordan,” Brown said. “I'm saying that because he is one of the greatest athletes to ever play, he also pledged Omega Psi Phi too and that was one of my reasons why I wanted to be a part of the fraternity.”

The Men of Omega Psi Phi have a strong mission especially here at Missouri Western this has been a journey seeing them get charted and see what the future holds for their chapter here at Mo West.