With the 2023 Oscars awards quickly approaching as of March 12, 2023, many people are excited to see the outcomes and reviews of the most popular movies and talented actors and actresses of Hollywood. Many people remember the last Oscars from the memorable Will Smith slap to Megan Thee Stallion’s surprise performance on Disney’s Encanto’s We Don’t Talk About Bruno. Many people this year have given their own interpretations on this year’s expectations as well.

Grant Bohanan, a freshman at MWSU, is currently majoring in Cinematic Arts and consistently keeps up on the newest movies and shows to review on.

“For best picture, I think that The Banshees of Inisherin will win,” said Bohanan, “but I hope it’s The Fabelmans that will win. If you couldn’t tell- I love The Fabelmans.” This was after Bohanan also nominated Michelle Williams for best actress from The Fabelmans and the best original score to be from The Fabelmans.

Bohanan added, “I think the best actor award goes to Brendan Fraser for his performance on The Whale, and best animated feature should go to Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinnochio.”

Professor Thomas Brecheisen, the Assistant Professor of Cinema at MWSU, also gave his input on this year’s Oscar outcomes. Brecheisen was on the same level of enthusiasm about All Quiet on the Western Front as Bohanan was about The Fabelmans.

“For the best picture award, I think All Quiet on the Western Front should win.It was really good, and hands down, 100% should also win the Best Original Score.” Brecheisen added his professional opinion as well. “However, I think it’s most likely going to be Everything Everywhere All At Once that will actually win.”

“Considering the popularity of Pinocchio, I’d say that’s most likely the animated movie to win this year,” said Brecheisen. “But Puss in Boots’ 2 visual effects aspects were well-done, it was amazing how they did that in the movie. From a technical aspect, Puss in Boots could win, too.”