Panhellenic Spring recruitment is here and our sororities and fraternity are looking for new members. Spring recruitment is more relaxed than fall recruitment so if the pressure of Rush Week worries you, spring recruitment might be a better option.

Some dates to look out for are Jan. 30 to Feb. 4 our fraternity, Alpha Sigma Phi will be hosting multiple events including bowling, poker night and one on one sessions to get to know each other better.

Alpha Sigma Alpha will be hosting an event on Feb. 10 called “Plant your Roots” to get to know potential sisters better.

Sigma Sigma Sigma will have their event on Feb. 7 where there will be ice cream and karaoke.

Alpha Gamma Delta has already hosted a spa night and is working on planning more events to be on the lookout for.

Greek life is an important part of Missouri Western. It brings students closer together and gives students a chance to make lifelong friendships. Liz Generaux is the Vice President of Recruitment for Sigma Sigma Sigma and spoke more about its significance.

“I could have easily gone to class, gone home, gone to class, and never have walked across campus.” Generaux said. “It made me feel like I'm actually a part of Missouri Western.”

Logan Tracy is the Vice President of membership education and scholarship chair for Alpha Sigma Alpha.

“It's kind of hard to get involved,” Tracy said. “It has really helped me come out of my shell and show me that people who are nothing like you can be your best friends.”

Alanna Phoenix is a pre-nursing major from St. Joseph who is an active member of Sigma Sigma Sigma. She joined the sorority to find a group of girls she could call her own and build relationships with. Phoenix gives a great example of how the connections you make between sisters are everlasting and no matter where you go, there is always going to be a sister or a brother who is there for you.

“No matter where you go there's gonna be someone there”, said Phoenix. “I flew to Arizona for Thanksgiving break, and Bethany was in Phoenix. I met her because she joined Sigma through fall recruitment and I went to Phoenix and Bethany was like two minutes down the road.”

Each chapter hosts sisterhood and charity events, however, they also have philanthropies that hold strong to their values. Alpha Gamma Delta’s philanthropy is fighting hunger. They work with the campus cupboard in Blum and donate meals to people in need.

Alpha Sigma Phi has five philanthropies for their five values. They have raised hundreds of dollars for these organizations and have made an impact on the community. Micheal Le is a senior and Vice President of Growth for the fraternity. He spoke about some of the philanthropic work that his fraternity has been involved in.

“We did the Bataan Death March and for every $50 we made, we added a mile,” Le said. We raised over $300 for homeless troops that semester which equaled us hiking seven miles.”

Greek life is a great way to get involved on campus and in the local community, make friendships that will last a lifetime and learn skills that can greatly benefit you in the future.