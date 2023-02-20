Missouri Western State University offers a Counseling Center on campus for students who are seeking their services.

The Counseling Center is located at Elder Hall 203, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This service is available in-person, video chat and phone call. The counseling center offers five faculty team members available to help students.

The campus counseling center employees are Katie Miron, Katie McAndrews, John Watson, Amanda Maretoli and Kathy Lau. The team at Missouri Western can offer services in crisis support, tobacco cessation support, suicide prevention, assistance with forms for benefits through the state of Missouri and resource connection.

Services are included in all students' tuition fees therefore there is no charge in order to receive services at the Counseling Center.

In order to use this service, students must fill out the appropriate forms first, which can be easily accessed on the counseling website. The form is a short process and takes just a few minutes to complete.

There could potentially be at least a two week waiting period during the semester to meet with one of the counselors. However, that really depends on the time of the year.

“We try our best to get people in as soon as possible. If they feel like they would like to be seen sooner then they can always email us and ask to get an appointment sooner. We can put them down or reach out to them if someone would cancel,” said Katie Miron, Director of Counseling.

Trinity Knapp, a senior at Missouri Western, shared her thoughts on the counseling center.

“Since it is like a two week wait to meet with a counselor, I think that is frustrating. If they are going to have it they should have more people on staff. Students could benefit from this because mental health struggles seem to rise every year,” Knapp said.

Remington Loyd is also a senior at Missouri Western and shared her perspective on the Counseling Center at Missouri Western.

“I think students could benefit from talking to someone to always get a different point of view or not feel like they have to deal with everything they are going through alone,” Loyd said.

Loyd also believes that it is good that the services are provided in the tuition fees.

Because of this, the counseling center is able to welcome everyone on campus and not just those who can afford it.

However, some may not feel completely comfortable using those services.

“I don’t think students feel comfortable using this because no one feels comfortable about going and seeing a counselor because of the stigmas surrounding it,” said Loyd.

As students, faculty and staff on campus at Missouri Western, it is important to help end the stigma of counseling and seeking help for mental well-being. It should be a priority to make others feel welcomed and able to receive these services provided.

Currently, the Counseling Center is asking full-time students to participate in the Missouri Assessment of College Health Behaviors (MACHB) survey. Students that finish the survey will be entered to win one of three $100 Missouri Western bookstore gift cards.

This survey will also help the Counseling Center understand the experiences and needs of the students on campus. It is 100% anonymous and expected to take approximately 15-25 minutes to complete.

Help build the best community on campus by helping the Counseling Center.

Always feel heard, valued and understood at Elder 203. Do not hesitate to reach out to the Counseling Center on campus.