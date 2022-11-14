On the night of Nov. 8, the Student Government Association (SGA) hosted an election night watch party. Election themed bingo cards were handed out with students receiving gift cards to local businesses and flex money as prizes.

Food was provided for free. Cookies with state abbreviations were laid out and students were able to decorate their own cookies. Meatballs, chips, dip and roll ups were also available.

An election themed photo area was set up so students could take pictures together.

The purpose of the event was to bring students together to get them engaged with the elections and allow students to connect with each other.

Emma Donaldson was one of the SGA members helping organize this event.

“Election time gets kind of stressful, so anything you do to foster a sense of community is super important,” said Donaldson.

The bingo cards available had phrases and words that are commonly used during election coverage. Students needed to pay attention and listen to the coverage to cross off bingo squares.

“I think students are as educated as they want to be,” said Donaldson. “I think there’s always some research that you can read or some question you can ask”.

Before the event began, a student realized that the polls were still open and left to go vote. When she came back, she participated in bingo. Students were also given sheets where they could predict the outcomes of states.

Graycen Prothero was a student at the event that played bingo and voted in this year's election. Prothero was in attendance with multiple friends who also played bingo, one of whom won a prize.

“I think it’s a good thing that they're trying to do and they want to get people educated in politics in our country,” Prothero said.

With early voting being available in many states, people were able to do research and vote before election night.

“I do my best to do my research before I vote and if I am unsure of what I'm voting on, I simply don’t vote for it,” said Prothero.

Artemii Udovenko was a student that won election bingo.

“I think universities were intentionally promoting and thinking that much better,” Udovenko said. “Even compared to two years ago, four years ago”.

Dr. Bruner, dean of students, was present and handed out Smarties to students to promote voting earlier in the day.

“I remember Dr. Bruner tabled downstairs, and I think they had fliers out,” Udovenko said.

All bingo prizes were won by the end of the night and many students stopped by for food.