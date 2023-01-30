The Blum Student Union’s “Heart Your Union” Event, provides an on-Campus involvement, directed specifically for students to become aware of, and gain reliability upon: important academic and university resources.

Emma Donaldson, Missouri Western State University Student Government Association, Director of Public Outreach & Student Involvement expressed her excitement for the Event, saying, “It’s going to be fun, there will be food, snacks, tea, coffee, and prizes!”

Teaming with the Missouri Western State University Student Government Association and the College’ Dean of Students Office, being present at the Event, providing information and activities, will be numerous Campus participants.

The Event participants are:

The Dean of Students Office.

The Center for Academic Success.

The Esry Student Health Center.

The Griffon ESports Arena.

The Campus Counseling Center.

The Blum Union Fitness Center.

The Center for Student Involvement.

The Student Government Association.

The MWSU Campus Police Department.

And much more.

The listed Campus amenities will be organized at tables on the first and second floor of the Blum Student Union. It is expected by the Dean of Students Office that students make an effort to attend and fully-interact with this campus-event.

Christina Curtin, Administrative Coordinator with the Dean of Students Office addressed Student and Faculty in regards to MWSU Events and on-Campus resource-utilization.

Stating, by means of her accompanied MWSU Career background, and as a prior-Student: “Studies prove that increased Campus involvement does result in higher Academic success.”

Students can expect to learn, and or refresh their memories with the Blum Student Union Building and its pivotal Campus functions.

Many of the listed MWSU Student resources being present at the “Heart Your Union” Valentines Day Event, encourage, and are seeking, with high expectations, Student participation and their characteristic-involvement with this on-Campus affair.

There are many reasons for attending, as well as accessing these resources, as College Students. Many issues and norms at MWSU can be recognized, encouraged, and or addressed at the Blum Union Event.

This includes, though is not limited to: Campus Diversity & Inclusion, New and Transferred Student Guidance, Academic and Personal Issue Confrontation, and most importantly: Student-to-Student & Campus-to-Student involvement, both socially and educationally.

In years past, MWSU-Alumni Jessica Frogge MBA, Coordinator, Griffon Office of Applied Learning, Administrative Assistant, Department of Chemistry, ex-Student Government Association Member and Coordinator, has been heavily involved with the “Heart Your Union” Event.

Frogge touched upon her past work with University Events, discussing the enjoyment and motivation necessary—in coordinating and achieving a successful outcome and Student response to “Heart Your Union.”

Providing further informational details of past S.G.A. “Heart Your Union” Events, entails: ‘A Student Passport used in Navigating throughout the Blum Building’s Presentations, HIV Testing, Free T-Shirts, and Expert Decorations.’

Bring your Valentine, Meet Your Valentine, Be Your Own Valentine, Learn… Or Just Have Fun!