On Thursday, Jan. 19, the documentary “Parker” premiered at Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. St. Joseph-native Jackson Montemayor is credited as Director of Photography for the project. “Parker” is a short-film about a Kansas City family who are finally unified when they do something that countless other Black Americans could not - choose their own last name. Montemayor spoke about the premiere, his journey and how grateful he is for the experience.

“This year, they had over 11,000 film submissions, and less than 1% were accepted,” Montemayor said. “We were lucky enough to be one of those films.”

Montemayor worked with directors Sharon Liese and Catherine Hoffman. They knew they had something special as soon as they met with the Parker family.

“I was interested in the Parkers and their story,” Montemayor said. “We met the family and did our first interview with them and I was like, ‘This is gold’. They have such a grace to them. Not only are they loving but also display a lot of humor in their interactions.”

This humor was also on display at the premier, and Montemayor says it was a wholesome experience for everyone in attendance.

“We got a lot of good laughs at the theater, which was really nice to hear because we had always reacted that way while editing the project together,” Montemayor said. “We thought that there were these specific moments that felt funny and heartwarming. It was nice for the audience to connect with them like we hoped they would.”

Montemayor has had a successful career thus far, working with companies and brands such as Netflix, National Geographic, Starz, Peacock, Sam’s Club, Wendy’s and Cheerios. It’s documentaries, however, that provide him a different type of satisfaction through his work.

“With documentaries, it’s exciting being able to help people while telling their stories and sharing their lives.” Montemayor said. “I’ve worked on activism projects where I’m just trying to give voices to people who haven’t had one. It impacts me in a way that’s different from what I get out of just being an artist.”

Montemayor’s love for film began as a kid when he first picked up a video camera at his grandmother’s house.

“I was a goofy kid that loved watching movies,” Montemayor said. “Once I realized that you can get paid for being a goofy person on screen I started making videos with my brother.”

Although Montemayor enjoyed acting and making movies as a kid, he wouldn’t rediscover his passion until he was included in the video announcements team as a senior at St. Joseph’s Central High School.

“I got my hands on a camera again and started to shoot, edit, learn how to use Final Cut and strategically build things out to tell stories,” Montemayor said. “Although they were goofy, it was still a lot of fun and reignited my fire for it.”

When it was time for College, Montemayor once again put his passion on the backburner.

“It still seemed like just a hobby to me,” Montemayor said. It didn’t seem like something I could really do to make a living. I set limitations on myself, and didn’t understand that there was a market here in K.C. I went into my first year of college at the University of Central Missouri with a Psychology degree.”

Montemayor’s foray into the psychology field was short-lived. The trajectory of his life would forever change when he heard the mention of a film department at his orientation day.

“The dean was welcoming all of the psychology students and introducing us to our professors,” Montemayor said. “As I gathered all of my books and started walking over to them I overheard ‘Alright, now film students go check out the film department’ and I stopped in my tracks. I turned around immediately and headed that direction. I didn’t know anything about it but I went and met the professors. From that day on, I never looked back. I dropped all of my Psychology classes and went into film full-time.”

Montemayor immediately knew he had made the right decision and was destined for a career in cinematography.

“In that split moment, I realized that film is what I need to be doing,” Montemayor said. “I thought about all those moments in my life where I had a camera in my hand. Moments where I was creating and all of the joy it brought me. From that day forward I started studying nonstop.”

Montemayor would finish out his studies at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he would land an internship at the production company he still works for today. As a successful director from a small town, Montemayor has some words of encouragement for those who feel trapped within the confines of their modest upbringing.

“Don’t set boundaries for yourself, because I definitely did that,” Montemayor said. “I always told myself that I don’t have connections or resources and made excuses. Because of that, I fell away from the film world when I should have been diving into it. With the use of the internet you can do anything you want and communicate with anyone. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes. You’re going to have obstacles, but you have to work hard to overcome them. Believe in yourself and you can get wherever you want.”

The Sundance Film Festival will continue through Jan. 29. After the festival wraps up, Montemayor plans on heading back to Los Angeles where he continues to work on both commercial and documentary filmmaking. Streaming rights for “Parker'' are currently being negotiated. For anyone interested in looking further into his work, you can access his personal website at jmontemayor.com.