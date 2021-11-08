The Saint Joseph Youth Hockey Association (SJYHA) was founded in 1976. Despite it’s 45 year existence, local awareness of the club is still lacking. Missouri Western student Darren Doyle is in charge of Public Relations for SJYHA, and plans to increase its popularity in the area.

“We’re just trying to get the word out that there’s hockey in St. Joe,” Doyle said. “It doesn’t seem like people know about it, so I’m trying to shove it down anybody’s throat that wants to listen.”

SJYHA holds practice and home games at the Bode Ice Arena, and is available to children of all ages.

“Kids as young as kindergarten can participate to learn the fundamentals of hockey and get some exercise,” Doyle said. “If they enjoy it, they can move on to the next level, which is squirt. After that it’s eight and under, then bantam league, and then finally High School.”

As of now, the oldest age bracket offered through SJYHA is high school, but Doyle says there are bigger plans on the horizon.

“I would love to use my time with the club to gain affiliation with (Missouri Western),” Doyle said. “Or maybe getting recognized by an NHL team and attaching ourselves to a farm system. I think that would be really cool.”

The inclusivity and diversity of the club is something SJYHA takes major pride in. People of all genders and backgrounds are welcome to join.

“It’s not just boys hockey. Girls play as well. Co-ed teams aren’t something you see a lot of nowadays,” Doyle said. I’ve been around them and seen the games, the camaraderie is great.”

Another part of what makes SJYHA unique from other clubs is that kids come from a multitude of surrounding areas.

“All of the other teams we face are usually high school based,” Doyle said. “Our team is based on an entire region. We have kids from Maryville, Savannah, places from Kansas I’ve never even heard of, and even homeschooled kids.”

The first home game was this past Saturday, November 6th, but there will be plenty more opportunities to attend a game this season.

“We have several themed nights planned,” Doyle said. “We have an alumni night, a heroes night, Christmas at Bode, and One SJYHA night. For One SJYHA night, we’re selling sweatshirts that will have our logo on the front, and all of the logos of our players' high schools on the back. People will be able to order it in whatever color they’d like to represent. The cool part about that is, we’re not just one color. We’re so many different people gathered into one big family. It’s a community.”

This sense of community paired with an underdog mentality is what makes SJYHA a truly special organization.

“I look at us similarly to the Mighty Ducks,” Doyle said. We’re this weird kind of ragtag group of individuals that have known each other for a long time. We’ll have victories against fantastic teams and have formed some pretty crazy rivalries. Some of the private schools from Kansas City will look down on St. Joe, but we rise up and show them that we’re nothing to scoff at.”

For information regarding the game schedule or anything else related to the St. Joseph Youth Hockey Association, you can visit https://linktr.ee/SJYHA