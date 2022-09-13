The second week of school came and went in a flash. Students and faculty are getting into the swing of things with assignments and clubs are starting back up with their weekly meetings and events. One of those clubs is The Wildlife Society. With a new executive board and lots of volunteer opportunities and events already planned, they are not wasting any time.

Joining the board this year is senior Katy Stafford as Vice President. Stafford spent her summer as the reptile husbandry and education intern at the Butterfly Palace in Branson, Missouri. This is her first leadership role in the society.

“Being Vp so far has been fun but definitely stressful,” Stafford said. “I’m excited to get the hang of it and become more organized and have more interaction with the rest of the society.”

The Wildlife Society provides opportunities for students that would be difficult to get outside of the university.

“Without the society, I wouldn’t have my hunter safety or my chainsaw safety certificates,” Stafford stated. “I wouldn’t have been able to do the monarch butterfly tagging or any of the other awesome events we’ve done over the years. At the same time, we are helping the community and doing good for the university.”

The student chapter of the Wildlife Society is a way for students to get hands-on experience in the field they are interested in, without professional experience.

“TWS encourages professional growth through certification, peer-reviewed publications, conferences, and working groups,” as stated per orgs.missouriwestern.edu. “Society members are dedicated to the sustainable management of wildlife resources and their habitats. Ecology is the primary scientific discipline of the wildlife profession, therefore, the interests of the Society embrace the interactions of all organisms with their natural environments.”

Enjoying his Covid year at Missouri Western, Konner Larkin is involved in multiple activities across campus. When he’s not running for the cross country team, he spends his time volunteering with the society.

“There’s a huge variety of events to participate in that gives everyone experience to put on a resume,” Larkin stated. “Almost all the students that are in the wildlife society find summer jobs relevant to wildlife biology and this helps them be qualified when finding jobs after college. The wildlife society allows students to find out what aspect of wildlife conservation and management they enjoy with so many diverse events to participate in. This organization makes students prepared for a successful career.”

Overall, The Wildlife Society provides a unique opportunity for students. Whether it's waking up at five in the morning for quail counts or running around a field trying to catch butterflies, there is something for everyone. The Society meets in Ag room 324 on Wednesdays at 6:30.