Kacey DuVall, 20, a junior, is one of the many incredible students at Missouri Western who is guaranteed to leave an indelible mark in the Respiratory Therapy wing.

DuVall decided to study Respiratory Therapy because her grandfather was in an accident that led to a hospital stay and required a respiratory therapist. She then fell in love with what respiratory therapists do and decided to pursue that as a career.

Initially, she chose Missouri Western to take some general education courses needed before starting a respiratory therapy program.

“I was thinking ‘Oh my gosh, where am I going to go, where am I going to apply?’ and then I was told they would have one here. It was perfect,” said DuVall.

When the university added the program at the perfect time, DuVall knew she would call Missouri Western home for the rest of her educational career.

DuVall is in her second semester of Missouri Western’s respiratory therapy program. Only good words have been said about the work that DuVall put in, inside and outside of the classroom. DuVall is dedicated and determined to succeed in the field she studies.

“She is the heart of a healthcare warrior,” said Professor Northrop, “meaning she is very passionate, very focused and extremely good with the patients. ‘Warrior’ is a really good way to describe her; it takes energy, it takes effort and it takes the ability to be put into stressful situations. From what we have understood she is doing an incredible job doing that.”

Professor Northrop is one of the associate professors in the respiratory department that DuVall is a student in.

Skills recognized by Professor Northrop is that, “she is able to communicate with them (patients) really well and please her patients.” These traits will carry her far throughout her program and career after her time at Missouri Western.

After graduation, DuVall is interested in the hospital setting, specifically the intensive care unit.

“I think that setting would keep me really busy and that I would really enjoy that,” DuVall said. “I would like to be in the Kansas City area just because they have more positions available in the ICU and a wider variety of patients that I would see.”

DuVall shares that she is enjoying clinicals in the program. “Right now we have clinicals at Mosaic, Saint Luke’s and Liberty. Eventually we are going to have some at Children’s Mercy and I am really excited,” DuVall said.

“I try to show up in a positive attitude and keep things very open-minded just because health care can be a very stressful situation, so trying to be positive and calm can influence those around me,” DuVall said.

In her free time, she enjoys exercise and spending time with her friends.

It is without a doubt that Kacey DuVall is an outstanding student, friend and person to be associated with. She will go far and succeed in whatever she sets her mind to.