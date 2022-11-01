This past week, four Missouri Western Convergent Journalism and Public Relations majors traveled to Washington D.C. to give a presentation at the College Media Association Conference. The seniors, Remington Loyd, Thomas Forness, Anastasia Harwood and Kenan Bjelevac, traveled with their advisor Dr. James Carivou to give their speech entitled “Interviewing 101: How to Prepare for and Execute Clean Interviews?”

All of the students are involved with the Griffon Media. Remington Loyd was a reporter on the news desk for two semesters. This was Loyd’s first time visiting the east coast.

“The most memorable part about being in Washington DC was getting to experience the east coast with my best friend,” Loyd said. “I’ve never been before and getting to give a speech at a national conference felt like a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

After waking up bright and early Wednesday morning to catch their 6 a.m. flight, they wasted no time getting started on sightseeing and exploring the city. Bjelevac is one of the sports editors for the Griffon News and a sports co-anchor for the TV show.

“Overall, it was a fantastic learning experience,” Bjelevac said. “I got an opportunity to present alongside my fellow colleagues about how to conduct and execute a proper interview. That was really cool. I got to experience some of Washington's beautiful monuments walking around at night and daytime so that they were beautiful. Plus the nightlife was amazing.”

Thursday morning they presented to over 75 people in a conference-style environment. The audience members ranged from college students, private and public, to professionals in TV production and newspaper.

“One of the major challenges since COVID hit is getting your stuff out there again interviewing in-person with the goals of getting at the heart of the story,” as stated in the presentation abstract. “This session is designed to give you sound tips/tricks to help your staff re-develop the confidence necessary for good interviews. You will learn techniques for crafting good questions, asking follow-ups, and engaging both with your interview subject and your intended audience.”

Lifestyles Editor Thomas Forness was one of the four students who presented at the conference.

“I’ve never had to present in front of a crowd that large before,” said Forness. “We were all a bit nervous at the beginning, but once we started speaking I was able to calm my nerves. Overall, it was a great experience and I loved getting to explore our nation’s capital.”

They spent the next two days visiting everything from the White House to Georgetown University. After a few setbacks on the flight home, including two delayed flights and a missed connection, the Griffon Media leaders made it back in time for their morning classes.

“The trip home left a sour taste in my mouth,” Bjelevac said. “I mean, waking up at 3 a.m., checking out at 3:30, going to the airport at five, and then having a two-hour delay was a pain. When we got to Chicago I knew we were halfway there so I just kept going.”

The convention was a massive success, and all of the students who were able to attend made memorable connections. Next semester’s conference is in San Francisco, and students are hoping to attend that one as well.