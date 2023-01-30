As January comes to a close, many people are reflecting on their New Year’s resolutions and if they are dialed in to those goals. The majority of these resolutions are to better oneself and improve from the previous year.

Senior at Missouri Western, Katrina Zuelke, shares her thoughts on New Year’s resolutions.

“I don’t have any New Year’s resolutions this year, but I have had some in the past in 2019,” Zuelke said. “I decided that I wanted to start living a more healthy lifestyle and ever since then, I have maintained that resolution. I also feel like you don't need to wait until new years for an excuse to start something new.”

Of the many reasons that people decide to make those changes in their lives, Zuelke shared her reason for wanting to feel better.

“I knew that I needed some change in my life and I wanted to feel better,” Zuelke said. “One thing that has helped me is running and making fitness goals to keep me accountable.”

Since maintaining her New Year’s resolutions, Zuelke believes she has had more energy and feels better in all aspects of her life.

However, not all goals that have been met and made involve health and fitness.

Junior nursing student at Missouri Western, Sidney Fleek, says that her resolutions involve academic success and limiting social media.

“I knew I wanted to spend less time on social media, so I deleted TikTok and Twitter and then just to keep my grades up,” Fleek said. “Focusing on school and the time spent on social media go hand in hand.”

Fleek hopes that the goals she has set for herself will allow her to be less attached to her phone and that it will help her be more present with the people in her life.

“When I am out with people I can hang up and hang out versus focusing on the screen in front of me,” said Fleek.

Chloe Earwood, a senior at Missouri Western, shared her resolutions and goals that she has set for herself.

“For my New Year’s resolutions, I put them in different categories; fitness, financial and academic,” Earwood said. “I try to organize and then break it down into smaller goals so then it sticks. Little things that I need to check off monthly and that leads to further accomplishments.”

One of the goals she has set in her financial category is to save up ten grand in the next 6 months.

Whatever a person’s resolutions may consist of whether it is financial, educational or health-related, it is crucial to make a plan in order to succeed in those.