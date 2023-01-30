On Sat. Jan. 28, 2023, families in St. Joseph came to Agenstein Hall for Super Science Saturday. This fun and educational family-friendly event was a great way to get children excited about science.

This event takes place on 3 different levels of Agenstein Hall, with 5 science based theme shows taking place at the same time. Each show has different themes from animals, weather and chemistry.

Super Science Saturday has been going for 23 years. Sarah Wilson, the executive director of the St. Joseph Museum, talked about the tradition of the event.

“It is so amazing,” Wilson said, “We have been doing Super Science Saturday for over 20 years at the St. Joseph museums. This has been a long term partnership with Missouri Western.”

Wilson continued, “We're expecting well over 1000 people to come out today and bring their kids for hands-on learning activities, featuring, you know, biology, natural history, chemistry, psychology, nursing the urology, pretty much almost all of the sciences. We're very, very excited to be here to see all of our families and community out and just continue this tradition.”

There were so many kids and parents at Super Science Saturday. The loudness walking into Agenstein was overwhelming. Hearing the kids fawn over the animals, hearing the “oohs” and “ahhs” of children learning about the weather showed how much interest kids have in science.

On the 3 floor of Agenstein, the fire show was taking place with Dr. Mike Ducey and Cindy Ruskin. Kids learned about fire and glasses while showcasing fun experiments that made the audience burst with excitement.

“This is the fire show where we demonstrate fire bottles, burning clothes that don't burn and exploding or imploding cans,” Ruskin said.

The fire show was definitely a hit among kids. Shelly Haynes, of the St. Joseph Museum, spoked on the importance of children and science.

“We love it,” Haynes said “We think science is so important for the young children to be exposed to at an early age and all the different varieties of science activities that we have here is really good for them.”

Super Science Saturday was one for the books, all the activities were really fun to watch and learn about and watching this event grow more and more every year is so important for the St. Joseph community. The people involved in Super Science Saturday have a mission and they're well at it. It was truly a great experience.