She could see the whites of his eyes. For once, emotion was showing from the man who loved the mystery that he projected on others. She set the bottle down and started eating the dinner she spent hours making. She basked in the uncomfortable silence that filled the table. He wasn’t going to get an explanation that easy. He forced her to have to figure it out, so it’s time he should figure it out.

“Tabitha.” He watched her slowly eat the chicken, refusing to look at his pleading eyes. “What are you talking about?”

She smiled to herself. He wasn’t getting away that easy. He was going to beg, plead on his knees, for an answer, for forgiveness. He was going to lose the power that he so loved and that excited her more than anything else.

Jonathan loved power ever since he became a partner at his firm. When he had people below him or people in the position he was in when he started. But he forgot all of the struggle that he went through to get there. He enjoyed it when people sucked up to him. He was power crazy; he loved always being in control. On this day, in this moment, things changed.

When she finally looked up at him, his face was as white as his button up. She set down her fork and adjusted herself. A smile started across her face. Cool and collected, she watched him. Soon he would squirm.

“Do you remember what you said to me the night we met? That I was smart and ambitious. I was willing to do whatever it took to get what I wanted. And you liked that. I was ambitious, just like you were. But then everything changed. Soon, my ambition was too much for you. You didn’t like me working in a firm, focusing on cases instead of you. So, I gave up my job. For you. I figured that you were making partner by the end of the year so I could take on more so you weren’t stressed when you came home. I found hobbies and tasks to keep me busy. You made partner, and I stayed home, every day. And you know what?” She laughed, and refilled her wine glass again. “I didn’t mind it. Because you were so happy. You were so happy that first year. And that made me happy. But things changed. You stopped bringing your briefcase to the study. You took off your jacket when you came into the house. You hung it in the closet in the hall. Your phone, which continues to vibrate every two minutes, is always face down. And it’s going off again.” The phone bounced to its own song while four eyes peered down at it.

“Go ahead, answer it.”

He watched it continue to move until it finally stopped. He reached for the wine glass and drank the red liquid.

“Well Johnathan, I’m not stupid. I go to your galas. I see the young blondes that work under you. I see how your partners look at them. I see how you look at them. At first, it didn’t bug me, until I saw the same ambition in them that was in me when we met. And I saw the same reaction in you. You like ambition, until it begins to outshine yours. After that night, I noticed just how late you worked. And all these little changes happened in the same two, three weeks. I’m not stupid. I noticed this. But I gave you the benefit of the doubt. I really did. Because you were working on this huge lawsuit. And you don’t handle stress well. But then I remembered how you used to handle your stress with me. And that hadn’t happened in months. But I still forgot the suspicions I had. Even when I opened the closet and smelled cheap, knockoff perfume. Even when the phone calls had to be taken outside. Even when you locked yourself in the study. Even when you worked late nights and weekends. But I couldn’t ignore this, Jonathan. You see, you were never good at making connections and keeping them. But I was. And I met this really sweet woman one day. Her and I were setting up for the big fundraiser you had three weeks ago. She was so excited because she was going to be a grandmother. Her daughter had just had her ultrasound. A healthy, baby boy. And she was showing me pictures. The mom is so pretty, even with a baby bump starting to show. But you wouldn’t notice because women know how to hide that. And then she showed me a picture of the girl and the baby’s father. It didn’t click at first. No, what I noticed first was my cabin furniture. The couches that I spent months picking out. And my pillows that I made. Then I noticed the idiot smiling in the picture. And I thought to myself, that can’t be Jonathan. He’s smarter than that.”

He reached for the glass again, chugging the rest of the glass. He adjusted himself before looking back at her.

“But no, it was you. In my cabin. And then it made sense. You know, I wouldn’t have cared, but you were so stupid. If you are going to cheat on me, you wear a condom. Because this won’t go away. You’re going to be a daddy. Congratulations, you idiot.”