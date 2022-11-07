For the first time in 11 years, the Walking for the Homeless event has been canceled. The event was canceled due to a thunderstorm and an excessive amount of rain. The event would've happened on Friday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. Although the walking portion was canceled, it did not stop the Organization of Student Social Workers from raising money for the cause. They would have still done the walking part of the event if the rain was a bit lighter and not thunderstorms. Member Pam Clary describes them keeping track of the storm and having to change plans for people's safety. If the storm was a regular shower, then they would have done it as a way to teach people how homeless people live without having shelter over their heads.
"At about 11:30 this morning, we were still going ahead with the walk," said Clary. "But the radar forecast showed us that it's potentially in the next hour or so. Thunderstorms were still on the radar by 5 p.m and we just can't put people at risk. Unfortunately, that happened but if it had been raining only, we still would have done this. But it is that extra Thunder, lightning that is why we had to change plans. The reason why is that if we were still able to walk during the rain for the homeless, they don't have the option to get out of this rain band. So we wanted people to feel what homeless people go through during this kind of weather.
They had to change their plans due to the weather but the organization described how the event would have been. They wound up having an indoor gathering. The event would have been about 100 to 200 people. The walk would have given people a view of downtown St. Joseph and gotten them to learn about some of the organizations that homeless people go to around the area. Giving people the knowledge of who can help out the homeless population in St. Joe. Member Jana Frye describes what they have done originally if it was not raining on Friday.
"We have done this now for 11 years, and each year it has grown," said Jana Frye. "The way that we set it up originally was that we do a walk around town so that we can go see the different agencies that homeless people in this area use. So each stop that we would be at would give us just a little quick clip about what it is that they do and what services they provide for the homeless folks so it really gives us a chance to understand what services are out there. For all of the people in the community who really don't understand the plight of the homeless, they really understand a little bit better how they get services, what needs there are, and how they can potentially help."
Raising the cause of homeless can be brought into the spotlight by talking more about it and taking action to help out the homeless. People can see that there is an issue but not enough action is being said. Member Jon Stewart explains that awareness for homeless people needs to be spread on the news so that it can get people to know that they are trying to do something to help out the homeless.
"Bring the issue to light," said Stewart. "The news broadcasts it and just brings it to the light, letting people know that there is an issue; and that we are trying to do something about it."
This event ended up being a success despite the rain. There might have been thunderstorms but that did not stop the social workers from helping out the community. Shows the determination of this group when it comes to helping others.
