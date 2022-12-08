With Christmas just around the corner, many businesses in St.Joseph have already started getting into the holiday spirit. One of those is the Tiger’s Den, located in the downtown area. The newly transformed “Santa’s Den” is a unique bookstore that offers a wide variety of used books, craft beers, fine wines and classic cocktails.

The Tiger's Den has been the go-to holiday spot for many people. With attractions such as Make-It Monday, an event where people are invited to make Christmas ornaments, and Santa Claus Visits the Den!, a chance to come and meet Santa, there is something for everyone.

One person who has been visiting the Tiger’s Den for a while with her husband and son is Stevie Loyd.

“Me and my husband make the Tiger’s Den a part of our yearly tradition,” Loyd stated. “It sucks that I’m eight months pregnant this year and can’t enjoy the holiday drinks but I will definitely make up for it next December.”

While the location is mainly for the 21+ crowd, the Santa Claus Visits the Den event is open to all. The Facebook page states that pictures and pets are welcome plus there is a variety of cocktails and mocktails available.

“My son Hatfield just turned two and I was trying to find a cute place to have him meet Santa,” Loyd said. “My niece suggested that we bring him here since she’s more connected to the younger crowd. His little smile was so cute and the setup they had matched our vibe perfectly.”

While the Tiger’s Den is a big spot during the winter months and holiday season, it is open year round for people to enjoy. Local patron, Lesley Felix, is a Tiger’s Den regular.

“I love going to the Tiger’s Den for a girls night out,” Felix said. “Since it’s open till 11 on saturday nights, my friends and I like to go there after work and unwind. Sometimes we end up at another bar, like Norty’s or HiHo, but Tiger’s Den is usually our starting point.”

There are so many things to do in St. Joseph during Christmas time and Downtown is the place to be. From the lights at Krug and Hyde park to ice skating at Bode Ice Arena, there is always something to do. The Tiger’s Den offers a unique experience for people searching for the perfect date night, girls night out or just place to grab a quick drink with old friends.