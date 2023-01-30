Auburn University in Montgomery, Alabama, recently banned TikTok from school-owned devices and their university internet. They are one of the many colleges to restrict TikTok after statewide bans.

Many states have banned and restricted access to TikTok on government-owned devices and internet connections after President Biden signed a bill prohibiting the app from being downloaded on federally-owned devices. Public universities have been affected by this due to the fact that they receive funding from the federal government.

While some college’s TikTok accounts have been left inactive, some accounts have been deleted completely.

States with restrictions on TikTok include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Texas.

The reason for these bans is due to cybersecurity concerns. TikTok is owned by a chinese owned company called ByteDance. The company maintains that they do not share data with the Chinese government, but FBI director Christopher Wray is not convinced.

“China’s fast-hacking program is the world’s largest, and they have stolen more of Americans’ personal and business data than every other nation combined," Wray said during a Homeland Security Committee hearing.

Alexis Bryson, a student at Missouri Western, voiced her opinion on colleges restricting access to TikTok.

“I feel like people can take their own precautions when needed,” Bryson said. “I don't think the school should have that much control over social life.”

Bryson also said that TikTok is a way for people to be able to connect with other people.

Like much of social media, TikTok has been judged for its effect on teens and young adults. For TikTok in particular, their short form content has been said to negatively affect people’s memory and shorten attention span.

Dr. Corey White, a psychology professor at Missouri Western, gave his opinion on TikTok’s effect on people’s attention spans.

“The short answer is, any media or entertainment we consume is going to have some effect. Usually, I think it's probably less effect than people might think,” White said.

White also said that while apps like TikTok do have an effect on attention spans, it might not have to be something we fight against.

“Maybe we're entering a world where it's actually adaptive to have a short attention span,” White said, “Not always, of course, but we're able to shift, process information really quickly and move on to the next thing. That actually can be adaptive for a lot of jobs.”

White also pointed out that banning TikTok could also lead to inverse consequences.

“If anything…you're gonna get reactance where the young people want to do it even more,” White said.

Student Alexis Bryson also pointed out that TikTok could be a learning tool as well.

“I feel like it's a way…for more people to learn new things, because I'm learning stuff on Tik Tok daily,” Bryson said.

While TikTok is being banned from university Wi-Fi connections, students may still connect with their data. Ultimately, the decision to continue using the app is a personal choice.