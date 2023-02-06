It's the most wonderful time of the year. Winter has long arrived and the roads are covered with ice. With some Missouri Western students being new to winter weather conditions, a “Winter Weather Guide” might help ease the transition.

Tre Fiske, a Missouri Western student from Maine, gave a piece of advice to students who have little experience driving in winter conditions. “Just take it slow and don't overcorrect yourself.” Fiske said. Driving in the winter weather can be scary and a challenge.

Jill Volmer is the Chief of Police at Missouri Western. She spoke about preparing for the harsh weather.

“Think ahead, plan ahead, and take your time,” said Volmer. “Make sure your windshields and your windows are clean.”

Make sure you give yourself enough time in the morning to clean your car of ice before you start driving. It is better to be late to your destination and safe than rush around and end up in an accident.

Driving in the snow can be scary. Grace Gaither, an Omaha native, talks about a time when she almost got into a car accident while driving in the snow.

“A person was turning right on red onto the same road and they turned in front of me going super slow,” Gaither said. As I slammed my brakes, my car started to spin and I got stuck up on a median with a foot or two of snow so my car was lodged into the snow on this median, and a police officer had to come help me push my car off of it so I could keep driving.”

The best thing to avoid ending up in a situation like Gaither’s is to try and follow these tips from Chief Volmer: “take extra time, go slow and be cautious of other drivers.”

Before winter arrives, you should make a note to prepare for the frigid weather accordingly. You should make sure you have warm winter clothing such as a nice coat and lots of layers, and check your tires to make sure they have good traction in the snow. As Fiske says, “ Always over-prepare.” It is better to be safe than sorry.

Winter storms aren't what they used to be. St. Joseph residents are fortunate to have had a pretty warm winter, however, people shouldn't forget just how dangerous winter storms can be. Chief Volmer tells a story of how she ended up stuck in Kansas City because of a bad storm.

“In 2017, the highway between here and Kansas City was at a standstill and was pretty much a parking lot,” Volmer said. “I went to the Plaza Shopping and did some stuff like that thinking it would clear off. It did not, it got really bad and you couldn't even drive on the highway because it was so bad. I got up the next morning and came back and it looked like a matchbox derby. I lost track of counting how many cars were off the road. That is probably the worst storm that I have ever experienced that's been around here.”

Overall, driving in the winter weather can be worrying, however, if you follow the advice given, you'll make it through the season like an expert.