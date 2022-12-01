When someone starts college, there are a lot of aspects of signing that they are unaware of when doing so. With the major fees of books and classes, the process can be kind of overwhelming. One of the fees people will end up facing may be the parking permit. What exactly does the money they pay for their parking permit go toward and how does it benefit them?

The history of parking at Missouri Western.

One concerned student is someone who has given their all since his freshman year, multi-term Student Government Association President Nathan Scott. Others were former student Luke Armstrong, current commuter student Zachary Hayes, along with current on campus student Israel Lovins.

One administrator's perspective of the parking program and the program’s history comes from former Missouri Western State University adjunct professor of psychology Lisa Doyle. History and reasoning were told by current Vice President Darrel Morrison.

Doyle often noticed her students trying to game the system. They were moving their cars and parking in professor spots, even though they were not supposed to.

Something had to be done, but in big company situations there always must be give and take. Eventually, more fees were introduced but used for different reasons. According to people in power at the university, the funds that come from parking permits go mostly towards parking lots. Specifically, how they go towards the lots is the funding to maintain structure.

Before the current system, the old way they went about parking was not that great.

If you were a commuter student in the 2010’s, you were able to park where you wanted to. Although you could not park in the yellow lined professor spots. Students who would park there and professors who would park in the student spots received a basic $25 parking ticket.

Students who lived at the residence halls were not allowed to drive and park their vehicles in other lots. If they did so, they would receive a ticket and eventually if they were repeat offenders had to face more punishments.

This system saw many complaints in the Student Government Association office and also around campus to administrators.

What the parking situation is like now.

All students started paying for the permit pass, they know now, in 2020 with the original $25 fee for students. As said, starting in the fall 2022 year to spring 2023 it’s risen to $30. The rise is to meet more of the demand to upkeep the lots.

Students like Scott got to see the development in the crazy year of 2020.

“They did a lot of revisions in 2020 under Matt Wilson as president (of the university), to restructure,” said Scott.

Now any student is free to park where they would like if it does not have common anti-parking signs or reserved spot signs. No more restrictions for on campus folks either, you can now drive to your building across campus to escape the elements. If you fall into the financial situation to be able to do so you can also pay a larger fee to reserve a spot for yourself in the year.

What does this money go toward and why did the price increase?

People who have been on campus for years remember how bad the parking lots used to be. Often compared to driving on the moon, parking lots around campus used to have a pothole problem. Harsh winters and hot summers tear up concrete and pavement. Funds from the parking permits help go toward paving and keeping up the lots.

According to Missouri Western Vice President, Darrel Morrison, and others who were asked, this rise is to generate more money for beautification of lots. It is seen as a moderate amount compared to other people. If you were around last summer, you saw the new tar that was put on the lots before the return of Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp.

The camp suffered a brief hiatus to the area because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Before their return in the summer of 2021, Missouri Western took time and repaved the lots. The first reconditioning of the lots was accomplished by funding from the state. The ones done before the return of camp were accomplished with the funding from the parking permits.

Looking more closely at the aspect of safety, this permit system gives the university and the area.

The expected boom from Missouri Western in traffic comes from the return of the Kansas City Chiefs off of their back-to-back Superbowl appearances. Knowing because of the rise in status of the NFL team they help, meant more eyes would be on the campus as well.

Missouri Western State University Vice President Morrison sees the benefits of this newly integrated system that helps everyone.

“It’s something to enhance the safety of the campus. Also, to raise a bit of resources to keep our campus looking nice as a service to our students, staff and faculty,” said Morrison. “Everybody buys one, no one is exempt”.

Some of the students interviewed about the background of parking permits were befuddled by the increase seen this school year. Stating there was no offer of explanation only that it had risen. Students also commented that the price keeps rising with little to no explanation. No email or explanation was publicly given. The only way one would notice is when they go to pay for the permit for the school year of 2022-23 seeing it at $30 and remembering how last school year it was $25.

Each student interviewed except for Scott and recent graduate Armstrong were happy to learn what the funds were being used for. Seeming as that unless you had interactions with administrators of a high level that you had no idea what that money was going towards.

Paying for a permit follows a simple structure that starts in the fall. Students receive an email about the need to register their vehicle within the campus system. Students like Hayes would like to see more of an alert than the lone email you receive. Lovins agree with Hayes and call for a simplification of the process in general

“I pay a lot for tuition so I feel it should be included in that purchase,” said Lovins.

Hayes proposed a solution of his own towards making the permits make sense to him and others. Proposing paying a larger sum of money a student's freshman year and paying a smaller amount that was included in the tuition after that.

In his agreement with Hayes and shared by others who talk about the issue, is that maybe it should be included in the price of said tuition. Making it eligible for financial aid and automatically dispersed to save the busy college student something else they have to accomplish.

Looking at prices at other universities.

When you look up the road at Northwest Missouri State University, you see a lot higher prices. The amount for a parking pass at Missouri Western State University only gets you parking with a motorcycle at the rival school. More specifically, the amount Griffons pay only gets you a motorcycle pass for the summer.

Student stickers for the fall at Northwest Missouri State start at three times the amount of one stick at Missouri Western. Students have to pay $90 for a parking sticker in the fall according to their university webstie, only falling to $70 in the spring and for those taking summer classes $50.

Parking permits at Missouri Western are purchased in the fall of each school year. Unlike the school up the road, these $30 permits last all throughout until the next fall.

Two of the students interviewed, Hayes and Lovins, are grateful for the lower prices. They both do mention the possibility that Northwest's higher prices are because of the lay of the land.

Students would like to see more done out of the money they pay.

One solution for beautification and safety is suggested by Lovins, who is an on-campus student. He voiced a concern for himself that feels others share when walking the campus, especially at night. Lovins suggested using some of the funds from the parking permits to improve the road lights around campus.

Walking around campus at night does seem a bit dim. Crime, safety and basic travel could be improved around campus by these lights. This could also benefit drivers to be able to see pedestrians that cross the street. Especially with the many trees that line the sides of the road.

As far as the benefits of this new system for everyone involved against the old system, former Missouri Western faculty Doyle sees it as a win for both sides.

All in all, the parking pass offers genuine service to the university. The rise of the price has no competition into what the alternative could be. From being in a state of limitation in its early ways may bring about freedom to today’s drivers. To then providing the small amounts of funds needed for minor beautification. The rise in parking permit prices may be noticeable, but it beats what could be the alternative.

