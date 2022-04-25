After several semesters spent as a member of the Griffon News, I am sad to say that my time has come to an end, with graduation rapidly approaching. My name is Joshua Pohl, and I am the current editor in chief of the Griffon News.
During my time with the paper I have served several different roles, from a basic reporter to the head editor of the news desk. With each position I feel that I learned something new and unique that I have only found in the Griffon Media class. I have enjoyed getting to go out to different events and speaking to different organizations each week to get coverage on a story. After being a member of the newspaper for as long as I have, you begin to realize the campus feels much larger once you realize just how many dedicated groups and students are at MWSU.
One of my highlights during my period as an editor and editor in chief is getting to work closely with new and old students that are interested in journalism. I enjoy watching different writers come in with little experience and getting to see them grow with each and every story. Seeing a writer grow and begin to get more confident interviewing fellow students and faculty is an amazing thing to see.
Another highlight was getting to see all of my own and fellow staff's hard work presented in physical and digital form. Seeing an e-edition and print come together with different designs each week always felt satisfying at the end of every Monday night layout. Whether the week was a trainwreck or went smoothly, every layout was fun, and I enjoyed hanging out with all the editors for hours every Monday night.
When it comes to some of my favorite stories I have covered, I have really enjoyed getting to watch the Griffon Esports program grow from its infancy to the amazing part of campus it is now. I enjoyed attending different clubs across campus, as well as getting to always know what the Student Government Association is up to.
Although graduation is rapidly approaching, I look forward to spending my remaining time on campus working with the best staff and editors that I could ask for. I hope this last paper is one that everyone on campus enjoys and that to all of our readers that you continue to support us in the future. I know that no matter which students step up and take over Griffon Media after me, it will continue to be a great publication that I look forward to seeing every week online. Thank you to everyone who has supported me during my time at Missouri Western, and I hope that our paths cross again in the future.
