After nine months, the search has come to an end.

Andrew Carter has been named Missouri Western State University’s next director of dthletics. Currently the director of athletics at Minot State University in North Dakota, Carter will be introduced in a press conference on May 2.

"I'm incredibly humbled and honored to be joining the team at Missouri Western," Carter said according to GoGriffons. "This is something that my wife and I prayed about for some time. We feel strongly that this is where we're supposed to be and it's an awesome opportunity for us to come home to Missouri."

"In visiting with Andy, it was clear that he understands our mission," added Missouri Western president Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy. "With 25 years of experience as an athletics director, there is very little he hasn't seen. He believes in the importance of character and leadership development. Having been a coach himself, he understands better than most the value of the student athlete experience. Andy will be a great fit on my leadership team, on campus and in our community."

Carter has spent the last 30 years working inside athletics and the last 25 as an athletic director.

After starting out at NAIA Missouri Baptist University, Carter has since been at Division II schools Newberry College, Armstrong Atlantic State University, Northwestern Oklahoma State University and Minot State University where he’s been since 2016.

Carter’s bread-and-butter is baseball. As a coach, he led Missouri Baptist to seven straight American Midwest Conference championships while earning seven coach of the year honors. He is a member of the school’s athletic hall of fame.

The reason for the move to Missouri Western is simple- Carter is very excited about the school’s potential.

"President Kennedy and her vision for the university is attractive," he said. "Athletically, the Griffons play in a power conference in Division II. The MIAA has a tremendous history."

Carter attended East Central College, has a bachelor of science degree from Missouri Baptist University and a master of business administration from Lindenwood University. Carter grew up in Missouri, graduating from high school in St. Charles. Him and his wife Rena have seven children and eleven grandchildren.

Having a big family, Carter knows that the people he works with matter just as much as the teams’ records.

"I am relationship-focused," Carter said. "This is a people business. My focus is on developing people to be the very best version of themselves and help them have the best experience they can have. I'm here to serve people, and that goes for our students, for our staff and coaches, and for our fans."