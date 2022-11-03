Thursday, Oct. 27, Missouri Western held the Board of Governors meeting in Blum Union. The meeting covered various topics, from finance to administration, and was a successful afternoon.

The Board of Governors meeting allows the head of each department to convene and discuss any changes or plans they intend to implement. The meeting opened with comments from Darrell Morrison, the vice president of finance and administration. He mentioned the funds that have been put back into campus through the renovations made throughout the different facilities, from rooftop construction to heating and air conditioning repairs.

“Those have long-term impact on the operations and the functions on campus,” Morrison said.

Morrison also mentioned a minimal tuition increase from the previous year. He estimated that since 2017 the school had raised tuition by roughly 10%.

Dr. Laura Reynolds, the provost and vice president of academic affairs, spoke after Morrison. Her main focus was on strategic hiring, scheduling, and retention. She talked about the investment in hiring new faculty.

“I’m really pleased to say that the faculty and the deans and the chairs put forward 18 requests to hire faculty, and of those 18 requests, 13 were recommended and five were not recommended for hire at this time,” Reynolds reported. “The 13 that are recommended, that investment by the university … is really noteworthy.”

Dr. Melissa Mace, the vice president of student affairs and enrollment, followed Reynolds’ presentation. She mentioned the various activities the school has hosted since the start of the semester, from bingo nights to homecoming. She also spoke about how successful the new Max Engage site has been, especially for incoming students.

“Our freshmen are far more likely to participate in Max Engage events, most likely because we introduced Max Engage to them at Griffon Edge – so they’re Max Engage natives,” Mace said.

Mace mentioned that, currently, the admit rate for freshmen for the fall 2023 semester is 6% higher than the previous year. She also commented on the top counties for recruitment: Andrew, Buchanan, Clay, Jackson, Platte and St. Louis. Missouri Western saw higher admit rates in several of these counties compared to last year.

Andrew Carter, the director of athletics, congratulated Theresa Grosbach, who recently took to the management council. Carter also spoke about Esports, mentioning that the Esports arena averages 43 check-ins a day. Last year, the arena averaged only 24 daily check-ins.

Becky Dunn, the chief communications officer, spoke about engagement on social media platforms. The Missouri Western Instagram and Twitter pages saw increased mentions and hashtag usage. In the last two months, the Instagram account gathered 44,000 more views compared to the previous two months. Dunn also said the communications and marketing team is working hard to update the Missouri Western website.

President Elizabeth Kennedy shared a few words about notable events happening on campus and expressed the confidence she has in the school. She highlighted the success of the Griffon Production House, increasing enrollment rates, a grant acquired by the nursing department and high engagement rates among the students.

“I also want to highlight to the governors, as we’ve heard today, that the evidence is piling that we are moving Missouri Western forward with clear direction and sure purpose,” Kennedy said.