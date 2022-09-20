Missouri Western has many opportunities for students to explore new careers and prepare for life outside of college. The Career Development Center and Criminal Justice and Legal Studies Department partner to host a career expo and job fair to provide individuals with opportunities to learn about internship and full-time job opportunities.

Graduate programs engage face-to-face with individuals from a broad spectrum of organizations. On September 20th, Missouri Western will host the Criminal Justice, Social Work, Psychology and Government Fair in the Fulkerson Center from 10 AM to 1 PM.

Dr. Jerri Arnold Cook is the Director of the Career Development Center and has big plans for the career fair this year.

“As Director of the Career Development Center, my role is to lead the development of the career expo and job fair planning and registration process,” Cook said. “I also partner with other departments on campus to recruit participants and ensure all is in order on the day of the event. After the event, I'll make sure that we evaluate the possibility to determine what improvements need to be made.”

Many students are excited to attend this event. Those attending the fair can check in at the entrance to the Fulkerson Center and receive a name tag that includes their first name, last name, degree and the month and year they anticipate graduating.

Upon entering the center, students will find a room full of tables and representatives from over 35 agencies and organizations who are eager to recruit students and share information about the jobs or graduate programs they have available. Beverages will be availble, and many organizations will be giving away items.

Carmen Lemell is a student at Missouri Western and is excited to attend the career fair.

“I am very excited to attend this event. I didn’t know that Missouri Western had events like this. I think it is an amazing opportunity to get involved and see what opportunities we have as students after college,” Lemell said. “I think that it shows a lot about Missouri Western holding these events, it shows that our university really cares about their students.”

Students majoring in Criminal Justice, Social Work, and Psychology will have the opportunity to discover more about their major. Savannah Utech is a psychology major and looks forward to attending the fair.

“I am a Psychology major and knowing that there are careers waiting for me after college is such a relief. During this fair, I hope to learn more about my major and what types of careers I can do,” Utech said. “I feel like school should host more career fairs, I feel like if they added more majors more students would be interested as well.”

Missouri Western provides many opportunities for students to get involved. Students attending this event will gain confidence in interacting with employers and university recruiters. Students will learn more about jobs, careers, and graduate programs available to them and possibly make a career connection to a specific organization.